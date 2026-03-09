SrA Tori McLeary wins American Legion Spirit of Service Award

Photo By Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tori McLeary, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2026. McLeary won the 2025 American Legion Spirit of Service Award, and soon hopes to win the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Since 2000, the American Legion Spirit of Service Award has been bestowed upon active duty service members for going above and beyond the line of duty when it comes to volunteering.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tori McLeary, 436th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, won the American Legion Spirit of Service Award 2025.

“During our first feedback session with my first supervisor,” she said. “He asked me what my goals were. I told him that I wanted to win Senior Airman Below-the-Zone.”

McLeary and her supervisor developed a career plan to help her achieve her goal.

“My supervisor drove me to the Airman’s Attic,” she said. “He told me to sign up, and so I devoted three hours of my weekend to be there. After a year, I completed 150 hours. I started volunteering at food banks, animal shelters and I do things around base. I’m now at 357 hours of volunteering.”

She went on to volunteer with the 436th CPTS Booster Club, Dorm Council and the USO, leading to raising money and morale in many different areas.

“I come from a small family,” said McLeary. “I think I’m the first person to join the military, so I want to build that mindset that you can do whatever you want to do.”

Her hard work and dedication have led to significant success in her service and duties. But she credits her team for pushing her in the right direction. She even won Senior Airman Below-the-Zone in 2025.

“They said to me that I needed to volunteer a lot, put in the work,” she said. “They thought I deserved this. So, having good leadership and a good team means you can accomplish anything.”

All of that hard work has finally paid off. For now, she is awaiting the results of the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Award.

“I’m always excited,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman McKenzie Burns, 436th CPTS financial analyst supervisor. “I know that anytime we put together a package for her, we feel confident about it going forward. It’s so exciting to see the fruits of her labor.”

“I think McLeary has taught me more than anybody else here,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Knight, 436th CPTS financial analyst noncommissioned officer in charge. “It’s pretty amazing for an Airman to be able to do that.”

For long-term goals, McLeary plans to win the Honor Guard Member of the Year during her time with the Dover AFB Honor Guard and, eventually, win the John L. Levitow Award after completing Airman Leadership School.