Womack Cracks Genetic Code to Beating Cancer

The Breast Health Clinic within the Department of Surgery at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) has launched an important new partnership with Otogenetics Corporation aimed at improving and expediting access to genetic testing for patients. This collaboration brings advanced, in-house genetic testing capabilities directly to the clinic, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing patient care.



As part of the initiative, clinic nurses have received specialized training to perform buccal swabs on-site. These simple, non-invasive tests analyze a comprehensive 47-gene multi-cancer core panel, including the well-known BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancer risk. Testing is available to patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as those identified as having an increased risk due to family history or other factors.



“Based on personal or family history, patients may qualify for genetic testing,” said Dr. Gunasingha Bailey, Chief Surgeon at Womack Army Medical Center’s Breast Clinic. “WAMC now can do genetic testing with a simple cheek swab. Certain genetic mutations can put you at risk for cancer. Knowing about pathologic mutations can help start screening to catch a potential cancer early.”



Understanding whether a patient carries a genetic mutation can dramatically accelerate preventive and treatment strategies. With timely results, care teams can implement enhanced imaging surveillance, prescribe risk-reducing medications, or, in certain cases, consider prophylactic mastectomy. Early identification empowers both providers and patients to make informed, proactive decisions about their health.



Carlie Berriri, Breast Health Clinical Navigator at Womack, said this is a huge benefit for Womack patients. ”From a nursing perspective, we would have to send multiple referrals out for a genetics screen because most times,” she said, “The referral was expired before the clinic that the referral was approved for, was able to accommodate the patient with an appointment. This meant that patients were waiting anywhere from six months to over a year for genetic testing.”



Prior to partnering with Otogenetics, Tricare beneficiaries and their family members were referred to genetic counselors at FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Duke University Health System, or UNC Health. These referrals often resulted in lengthy wait times of six to twelve months for results. Now, with in-clinic buccal swab testing through Otogenetics, results are typically available within 10 to 14 business days—an improvement that has already enhanced access to care and, in some cases, positively influenced treatment plans.



To further support patients and increase awareness, Dr. Isha Kalia, a genetic counselor with Otogenetics, served as the featured speaker at the clinic’s monthly breast cancer support group meeting in February. The session was designed for individuals diagnosed with breast cancer who are interested in learning more about genetic testing in a supportive, patient-centered environment.



In addition to participating in the support group, the Otogenetics team met with hospital leadership to share information about additional services and resources available through their organization. The Womack Breast Health Clinic is excited to welcome the Otogenetics team to Womack and looks forward to the continued positive impact this partnership will bring to patients and families.



“Genetic testing plays such a vital role in risk stratification when discussing breast cancer risks,” added Berriri. “Many of our patient’s come to our clinic with a high level of anxiety already because breast cancer hits so close to home in their family. Being able to decrease that anxiety, even the slightest, means we are doing our job correctly.”