157th Air Refueling Wing SAPR program strengthens trust, readiness across the force

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. – Whether working overnight flight line maintenance shifts, preparing aircraft for launch, or supporting operations across the installation, Airmen rely on one another to accomplish complex tasks that demand precision, discipline, trust, teamwork and professionalism.

Protecting that trust is a core purpose of the 157th ARW Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program.

The SAPR program ensures Airmen know they have teammates and advocates ready to support them if they ever need help. At the 157th ARW, a trained Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and Victim Advocates provide guidance and resources to Airmen navigating difficult situations. They take the time to thoroughly explain reporting options and connect Airmen with medical, legal and counseling services.

Wing leaders believe that maintaining a culture of dignity and respect strengthens unit cohesion and allows Airmen to remain focused, resilient and ready to execute the work they are entrusted to do.

“A culture built on dignity, respect, safety, and accountability strengthens our readiness,” said Col. Kenneth Leedberg, 157th Air Refueling Deputy Wing Commander. “Taking care of our people ensures the wing remains capable, lethal and ready to support operations whenever and wherever we are called.”

Trust in leadership and peers are essential to the success of any Air Force mission. At the 157th Air Refueling Wing those principles are reinforced through the Air Force Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program. Reduced trust can slow decision-making, disrupt teamwork, and undermine coordination during wing operations.

According to the Department of the Air Force Instruction, Airmen have two primary reporting options through the SAPR program: restricted and unrestricted reporting. Restricted reporting allows a service member to confidentially report a sexual assault and receive medical care, counseling and advocacy services without triggering an official investigation or notifying their chain of command.

Unrestricted reporting initiates formal investigation and command notification while ensuring the survivor receives comprehensive support and advocacy services.

Throughout the year, the 157th ARW SAPR Representative conducts training sessions, awareness campaigns and leadership engagements focused on prevention, bystander intervention and accountability. These efforts help ensure all members of the wing understand their role in maintaining a respectful, safe, and professional environment.

“The strength of our wing starts with the trust we have in one another,” said Susan Baldwin, 157th Air Refueling Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator. “When Airmen know they are supported and respected, it strengthens our teams and ensures we can stay focused on what matters most, our jobs and wing operations.”

For the Airmen of the 157th ARW, protecting one anther is just as much part of the mission, because strength of the wing begins with the people who serve in it.

Airmen who need assistance, can contact the 157th ARW SAPR office 603-812-1239, speak with a trained victim advocate or reach the 24/7 NHNG Helpline: 603-856-6700 for confidential support.