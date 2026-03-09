Tripler becomes the first military treatment facility to implement Joint Professional Practice Model in the Defense Health Agency

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) nurse leadership and staff host a one-day summit on Feb. 27 to introduce the Joint Professional Practice Model (JPPM), a comprehensive framework aimed at elevating standards across key areas of nursing practice and operational readiness. TAMC is set to become the first military treatment facility within the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to adopt the JPPM. see less | View Image Page

Tripler Army Medical Center - Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) nurse leadership hosted a one-day summit on Feb. 27, to introduce the Joint Professional Practice Model (JPPM), a comprehensive framework designed to elevate standards across key areas of nursing practice and operational readiness.

After earning the designation as a Pathway to Excellence hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center in March 2024, TAMC is ready for the next step by becoming the first military treatment facility within the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to adopt the JPPM framework. This initiative is expected to improve patient outcomes, enhance nurse satisfaction, and set a new standard of care across the armed forces.

“JPPM is not just a separate initiative,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. Wendy Krull, Pathway to Excellence program director said. “This framework gives our nurses a voice. It allows them to own their practice and be a part of the decision-making process. Using this framework ensures that nurses have the tools and support needed to focus on delivering safe, high-quality patient care.”

What is the Joint Professional Practice Model The JPPM was adopted by the Defense Health Agency and helps define and guide nursing care by outlining how nurses practice, collaborate with other healthcare professionals, communicate, and grow professionally to deliver the highest quality care. It is built on a foundation of evidence-based practice, which integrates the latest research and knowledge into patient care rather than relying solely on tradition.

The “joint” aspect of the JPPM signifies a collaborative, tri-service approach to nursing excellence—including Army, Navy and Air Force nurses-- with resources and toolkits provided by the TriService Nursing Research Program (TSNRP). At its core, the JPPM places patients and their families at the center of all healthcare decisions. It empowers nurses by giving them greater control over their practice and the environment in which they deliver care.

Improving Patient Outcomes and Empowering Nurses The implementation of the JPPM at TAMC offers significant benefits for both patients and staff. By standardizing practices on the latest research, the model enhances patient safety and quality of care for service members, their families, and veterans. It also fosters a culture of collaboration and teamwork across all healthcare disciplines.

For nurses, the JPPM is empowering as it helps promote autonomy, shared decision-making, and professional development, leading to higher job satisfaction and better retention of experienced staff.

As the first hospital in the DHA network to adopt the JPPM, TAMC is setting a new standard for military healthcare. This initiative drives evidence-based practice, cultivates future nursing leaders, and ultimately improves the health and readiness of the entire military force. TAMC's efforts position them as a center of knowledge and expertise in nursing care, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the well-being of those it serves.

“JPPM gives 68C Soldiers (Licensed Practical Nurses) a stronger voice in patient care by empowering them to use their clinical judgement, teamwork, and professionalism to the fullest extent by making them not just caregivers, but active leaders in improving outcomes,” said Sgt. 1st Class Dean Millard, TAMC Critical Care Services Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

TAMC serves as the Department of War’s premier medical center in the Western Pacific Rim, providing comprehensive tertiary care to a diverse and geographically dispersed population. This includes over 264,000 local active-duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. TAMC also extends its medical expertise to a regional population of 171,000, encompassing personnel from nine U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces across more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Article written and submitted by Col. Joleen Pangelinan