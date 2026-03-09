AMC shows how industrial might, modern feeding strategies strengthen the force

Photo By Rebecca Teutsch | 42 Bistro held a soft opening just before the grand opening on February 18. Soldiers were able to come into the Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) and test the food, atmosphere, and how to pay, whether that be through their CAC for soldiers living in the barracks or a la carte for all other patrons and visitors. The CSDV pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its soldiers by leveraging industry experts’ experience to operate restaurants on installations that offer more food options, better service, ambiance and hours. Fort Hood is the first CSDV pilot location to open. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Experts from around the Army and industry will come together to address what the service is doing to “Delivering Victory: Leveraging the Army's Industrial Might” during the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition, March 24-26, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The symposium will feature a variety of in-depth discussions including an Army Materiel Command-led keynote and a contemporary military forum on “Partnering with Industry to Revolutionize Garrison Feeding” March 25 at 9 a.m. CDT.

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC commanding general, will provide keynote remarks centered on how AMC delivers ready combat formations, enhances the Soldier experience and is reimagining the Organic Industrial Base. He will highlight major initiatives ranging from advanced manufacturing and data analytics to the Operational Readiness Program and property accountability initiatives.

“AMC is continuing to drive the big Army machine of sustainment down to the tactical edge,” Mohan said. “AMC is the muscle behind the spear. Without muscle, you can’t throw the spear.”

Another effort that Mohan will highlight is how the Army is transforming the installation food ecosystem, ensuring Soldiers have consistent access to healthy, affordable food.

“It’s about getting the right types of food at the right locations. We need to build a comprehensive Army food strategy that looks at the entire food ecosystem and all the potential options to feed Soldiers,” Mohan said. “Not every installation is the same, so the Army needs an approach featuring tailorable, scalable options. We have to meet Soldiers where they are.”

To further discuss those initiatives, panelists include Lt. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Army deputy chief of staff G-4; Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command; Chef Robert Irvine, professional chef and special consultant to Army Food Program modernization; and Donna Turner, vice president of government engagement and sales at Compass Group. The forum will be moderated by retired Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, former Department of Army assistant chief of staff for installation management. She is also a member of AMC’s 2023 Hall of Fame class.

To view the sustainment panel and other AUSA Global Force Symposium events, visit the DVIDS feature page (https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ausaglobal).