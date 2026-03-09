The Start of a New Chapter – New Buffalo District DPM

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, announces that Josh Feldmann will...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, announces that Josh Feldmann will be the next District Deputy for Planning, Programs and Project Management, Buffalo, New York, March 12, 2026. The role of the DPM is to facilitate mission success throughout the district. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Ruszala) see less | View Image Page

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has selected Josh Feldmann as its new District Deputy for Planning, Programs and Project Management, marking the next chapter in his 22 years with USACE.



At its core, Feldmann says, the DPM role is about one central objective: enabling mission success.



“The role of the DPM is fundamentally centered on one key goal, enabling the successful execution of our district’s vital mission,” Feldmann said. “The primary function is to serve as a partner to the district commander and as a champion for all of you.”



“It’s the DPM’s job to ensure our entire team has the resources, guidance and support needed to deliver high-quality projects safely, on time and on budget.”



In practice, that means providing programmatic oversight, helping clear obstacles and enabling a collaborative environment where technical experts across the district can succeed.



If you had asked Feldmann earlier in his career whether he envisioned himself stepping into the DPM role, he admits the answer might have been different.



“If you had asked me years ago whether being DPM was in the cards for me, my answer would have been, ‘probably not,’” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to have many years of excellent leadership in the DPM role and spending the majority of my career here, becoming chief of the Operations and Regulatory Division was the pinnacle of my career.”



But serving as acting DPM shifted that perspective.



“After spending some time as the acting DPM, my perspective shifted,” Feldmann said. “I saw a unique opportunity to continue serving this organization at a higher level and in a new way, and the chance to lead a team of such remarkable, dedicated professionals is what truly inspired me to apply.”



He describes the opportunity as both humbling and energizing.



“I am passionate about the positive direction our District is heading,” he said. “This is a remarkable opportunity to lead and empower this incredible workforce and guide our organization to even greater success in its vital mission.”



Lt. Col. Rob Burnham, Buffalo District commander, said Feldmann’s selection reflects both his proven leadership and deep institutional knowledge.



“Josh is a proven leader within our district, having most recently demonstrated his expertise while serving as the acting DPM for five months prior to his current deployment,” Burnham said. “Before stepping into the acting DPM role, Josh served with distinction as our chief of the Operations and Regulatory Division and as a member of the Corporate Board.”



“We are fortunate to transition Josh into this role permanently,” Burnham added. “His deep institutional knowledge and strategic vision will provide invaluable support to our district team as we continue to execute a diverse and complex portfolio of programs.”



For Buffalo District leadership, it means supporting the Army Civil Works program, which is critical to the nation’s economy as a resource that is trusted to tackle many of the nation’s most critical infrastructure issues.



That includes working closely with state and local partners to improve how the Buffalo District delivers its projects to communities and industry.



“I have 22 years with the Corps and 27 years of federal service in all sorts of roles — from an entry-level civil engineer to all sorts of staff and leadership roles to where I am today,” he said. “I’m passionate about what I do and absolutely love my job, and I think that joy and dedication to the Corps, the district and its people goes a long way.”



That dedication extends beyond his civilian role.



A civil affairs officer in the U.S. Army Reserves, Feldmann currently leads a civil affairs team in support of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command. He has served in the Army for 13 years, following a break in service earlier in his career.



“Serving in the military offers experiences you simply can’t get anywhere else,” he said.



As a deployed Soldier, Feldmann is quick to recognize the support he receives from his Corps teammates back home.



“The Corps and the Buffalo District are absolutely awesome in their support to our citizen-Soldiers and our people are always amazing at picking up the slack left behind by those who deploy,” he said. “I can’t imagine a more supportive, accommodating organization to work for, it’s truly remarkable.”



For Feldmann, the new role is less about title and more about stewardship.



It’s about empowering teams, clearing pathways and ensuring the Buffalo District continues delivering engineering solutions that strengthen communities, safeguard infrastructure and serve the nation, at home and abroad.