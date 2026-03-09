Fatimazahra Elouab Earns 2026 Military Youth of the Year

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - Minot Air Force Base recognized its 2026 Military Youth of the Year during a ceremony on Feb 23, celebrating academic excellence, leadership and service of children within the military community. Fatimazahra Elouab, a sophomore at Minot North High School, was awarded this years accolade for her involvement in student leadership organizations such as student congress, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honors Society, Future Health Professionals and Science Olympiad. She is also a published author of a fiction novel. “I’m really excited. I worked really hard for this, and I'm excited to see where it will lead,” said Elouab. “I have a lot of goals that I'd like to accomplish, and I feel like I am one step closer to accomplishing them.” The Youth of the Year program encourages teens to develop leadership skills, pursue education, participate in clubs and engage in the community. Participants complete an application process that includes essays, recommendations and an interview with a selection board. “The main goal of the Youth of the Year program is to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live and lead in a diverse, global and integrated world economy, " said Jacorryn Wyatt, teen coordinator at the Youth Center. “Participating in the Youth of the Year program allows local clubs to prepare teens for success in the 21st century world and workplace with leadership skills such as communication, goal setting and teamwork.” The Minot AFB Youth center is one of the largest in the Air Force and plans daily activities for students in leadership development, health and life skills, the arts, sports, career development and more. Additionally, the Youth Center recognizes children with exceptional merit with the annual Youth of the Year award. Elouab gave key advice to anyone who hopes to be named Youth of the Year in the future. “Just go for it,” said Elouab. “Be original and be yourself. Being original shines a lot of light on what you want to do after earning Youth of the Year.” By recognizing exceptional students like Elouab, Minot AFB reinforces its commitment to excellence and social engagement, ensuring the next generation is prepared to lead in their schools, communities and beyond.