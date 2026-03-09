NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Rachel Singleton

Photo By Frank Kaminski | Happy Monday, Team! Check out the spotlight below on another exemplary NUWC Division,...... read more read more Photo By Frank Kaminski | Happy Monday, Team! Check out the spotlight below on another exemplary NUWC Division, Keyport employee! Rachel Singleton, a computer scientist in the Unmanned and Theater Undersea Warfare Systems Department, has distinguished herself through her extraordinary problem-solving skills, collaborative spirit, integrity and commitment to the mission. see less | View Image Page

Happy Monday, Team! Check out the spotlight below on another exemplary NUWC Division, Keyport employee! Rachel Singleton, a computer scientist in the Unmanned and Theater Undersea Warfare Systems Department, has distinguished herself through her extraordinary problem-solving skills, collaborative spirit, integrity and commitment to the mission.



“I know I can count on her,” said her supervisor. “She's very self-sufficient and just makes things happen. She is very willing to jump in and solve problems. She places a high emphasis on doing the right thing even when it's challenging.”



Rachel's project lead added that he has been impressed by her eagerness to stretch herself professionally. “I saw her start out as a shy individual, and it's been great to see her stretch her wings and start to flourish in the environment that she's currently in,” he said. “She'll be a force to be reckoned within the next five years.”



Rachel was born in San Diego and moved to Poulsbo, Washington when she was three. Growing up, she was passionate about math, especially calculus. After finishing high school, she earned a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics with a minor in computer science from Boise State University in 2020.



Later that year, she began her current position at Keyport, where her work directly supports the fleet and aligns to the first two Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: "Accelerate Force Generation" and "Generate Readiness." Her contributions have been recognized with multiple awards, including an excellence award from a major program office.



Rachel said her math background has served her well in her current work in software development. “I definitely feel like I’m using the thought processes and problem-solving that my math degree taught me, even if I'm not sitting here solving an equation.”



Outside of work, Rachel enjoys reading fantasy and romance novels and spending time with her beloved cat Ernie. She also does yoga and is active in two book clubs and a trivia group.