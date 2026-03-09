German students explore American media culture at USAG Stuttgart’s Armed Forces Network station

By Peter Faber USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

STUTTGART, Germany— Twenty-eight students and three language teachers from the Schickhardt Gemeinschaftsschule (Comprehensive, Intergraded) in Stuttgart stepped into a world that felt, to many of them, like crossing a border — even though they had only passed through the gate of Robinson Barracks at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Their visit to Armed Forces Network Stuttgart on March 10 was part of an ongoing cultural exchange and language-learning partnership coordinated by AFN and the Garrison Public Affairs Office. The group was welcomed by AFN’s Staff Sgt. Darryl Briggs and Staff Sgt. Amber Cobena who introduced the students to the unique mission of broadcasting in Europe. The excitement was immediate. “I am in America now,” said Schickhardt Gemeinschaftsschule student Sunyva the moment she stepped onto post — a sentiment shared by many who had never before visited a U.S. military base. To give the students a hands-on media experience, the group was divided into two teams. The first visited the AFN radio studio, where they learned how DJs operate the board, manage live programming, and produce on-air content. After the demonstration, the students were invited to create their own public service announcement — a radio spot encouraging the German community to tune in to AFN Stuttgart. The students said the idea that their voices might actually air on American military radio was a thrill. The second group headed to the video production section where they worked with AFN staff to produce a short commercial promoting bicycle safety. Students helped plan scenes, record footage, and observe the editing process, gaining insight into how visual messaging is crafted for a military audience. The enthusiasm was mutual, Cobena said, adding that the visit not only energized the students but also supported AFN’s goal of strengthening ties with the local community. “Now we can hopefully gain more German listeners,” she said. For the Schickhardt students, the visit was also was a chance to use the English they had been studying with their teacher, Laura Rebstock, for the past three years. Speaking with American Soldiers, recording media content, and experiencing life on a U.S. Army installation brought their classroom English lessons to life. The visit highlighted the value of cultural exchange and the growing partnership between USAG Stuttgart and local German schools. As the students left the studio, many expressed that they would never forget their first time “in America” — even if it was just across town.