Statement on USS Gerald R. Ford

    AT SEA

    03.11.2026

    On March 12, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) experienced a fire that originated in the ship’s main laundry spaces. The cause of the fire was not combat-related and is contained.

    There is no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational.

    Two Sailors are currently receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. Additional information will be provided when available.

    The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Red Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:32
    Story ID: 560369
    Location: AT SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    NAVCENT
    CENTCOM

