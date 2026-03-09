Professionally Developing our Force

Photo By Senior Airman Mattison Cole | Members of the 90th Security Forces Group attend a professional development course at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 24, 2026. Through a series of targeted courses, mentorship initiatives, and personal development efforts, the 90 SFG is ensuring its defenders remain prepared to provide continuous, 24-hour security for the 90th Missile Wing’s strategic assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole) see less | View Image Page

The 90th Security Forces Group is strengthening its commitment to mission readiness by investing in the professional development of every Airman assigned to the unit. Through a series of targeted courses, mentorship initiatives, and leadership development efforts, the group is ensuring its defenders remain prepared to provide continuous, 24-hour security for the 90th Missile Wing’s strategic assets.

Responsible for safeguarding the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, missile alert facilities, launch facilities and the installation across a 9,600 square-mile area, the group operates in one of the largest security complexes in the Department of the Air Force. The scale and critical nature of this mission demand Airmen who are not only tactically proficient but also adaptable, resilient and forward-thinking.

To meet this challenge, the 90 SFG has implemented professional development courses focused on leadership, decision-making, advanced tactics and mission planning. These courses are designed to build confidence at every level, such as junior enlisted defenders learning the fundamentals of strategic deterrence operations to noncommissioned officers and officers sharpening their skills in supervision, risk management and operational integration.

“The professional development efforts used in 90 SFG have benefited me personally by allowing me to be self-aware in things I may have been doing that could have a negative effect on Airmen below me and the peers around me,” said Staff Sgt. Samantha DeMello, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron group training instructor. “It reminds my team that we can only be as efficient and cohesive as we allow it to be. Whether enlisted, officer, Airman or Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, everyone is still human and we are all learning and growing.”

By prioritizing professional growth, the 90 SFG reinforces the readiness and reliability of the force protecting one of the nation’s most vital strategic deterrence missions.