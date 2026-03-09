Championing Service and Teamwork: Oscar Mendez

Photo By Candy C Knight | Oscar Mendez, Systems Administrator 509th Strategic Signal Battalion, was selected as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's U.S. Employee of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Step into the humming nerve center of the U.S. Army’s 2d Theater Signal Brigade and you’ll find Oscar Mendez — calm, focused, and always ready to answer the call.

More than a Systems Administrator, Mendez is the quiet force behind the scenes, the go-to teammate, and now, the brigade’s 2025 U.S. Employee of the Year.

Mendez’s story begins in the bustling streets of New York City, where resilience is a way of life and adaptability is a daily necessity.

“Growing up in a ‘Big Tough City’ prepped me for a ‘Big Tough World,’” he said. “It taught me how to be resourceful, stay aware of my surroundings, and navigate complex systems.”

Those early lessons in resourcefulness and navigating complexity now directly shape Mendez’s impact on the 509th Signal Battalion’s Enterprise Services Division, where his oversight of critical IT infrastructure enables thousands of users to accomplish their missions.

His path to the Army was shaped by a deep sense of duty, one ignited during his service in the Marine Corps in the early 1990s.

“Working with the Army is a direct continuation of that lifelong commitment to service,” he reflected. “You make do with the tools you have; you give it your absolute all, and you lean on your team. Together you can and will persevere through any obstacle.”

That ethos, rooted in perseverance and teamwork, remains the bedrock of his career.

As a Systems Administrator, Mendez’s responsibilities are vast, spanning enterprise administration, network operations, cloud services, and security. Yet he measures his impact not by technical achievements alone, but by the readiness and effectiveness of those he supports.

“Ensuring the communication and information systems our warfighters rely on are always secure and available is the most direct way for me to contribute to their safety and success.”

The moments that mean the most to Mendez are when he sees the relief, gratitude, or renewed energy in a colleague’s face after solving their technical issue.

“When I resolve a technical issue, and the person I’m supporting is genuinely happy with the result, I know I’ve successfully enabled them to get back to their mission. That to me is incredibly fulfilling and why I am here.”

Colleagues see Mendez as the kind of leader everyone wants on their team. He is collaborative and generous with his time, always quick to share a laugh during even the longest troubleshooting marathons. He champions diverse perspectives and encourages even the newest team members to share their expertise.

“A challenge that might stump one person is often quickly solved by the team,” he said. “In the IT world, especially within the DoD, you don’t always have the newest or exact tool for the job. That lesson taught me to be resourceful and find creative solutions within the existing framework. It also taught me that individual effort, while crucial, is multiplied by a strong team. I always encourage my colleagues, especially junior administrators, to share problems.”

For Mendez and his team, it is this spirit of cooperation that they view as essential to mission success.

What Mendez wishes people could truly see is the scale and intensity of their mission.

“When you’re waiting for help with an issue, it feels urgent. To us, it absolutely is,” he said. “But behind the scenes, we’re a small team supporting thousands and juggling countless priorities. Our goal is to keep every user focused on their mission. We genuinely care, so we must constantly prioritize our efforts. That ensures mission-critical systems for everyone stay online and available.”

Among his proudest moments, Mendez recalls his deployment to Afghanistan from 2013 to 2014 with the Civilian Expeditionary Workforce, supporting the Afghanistan Threat Finance Cell.

“Being that close to the tip of the spear, ensuring that critical intelligence and the disruption of enemy financial operations could proceed without interruption, was the most rewarding experience of my career.”

For Mendez, being named Employee of the Year is more than a shiny plaque — it’s an affirmation of the long nights, the teamwork, and the unyielding drive to make a difference every single day.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the formal recognition. For me, that award is a direct reflection of my commitment to supporting the warfighter.”

On challenging days, it’s his family and his sense of purpose that keep him motivated, reminding him that every system he supports and every challenge he overcomes makes a difference for those on the front lines.

“Personally, my wife and family are my bedrock. At work, my motivation comes from a clear sense of purpose: serving the needs of the warfighter.”

In an era where reliable communication is the backbone of military readiness, Oscar Mendez exemplifies what it means to serve — quietly, steadfastly, and always with the team in mind.