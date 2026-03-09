Connecting Excellence: Christiaan Reinders

Photo By Candy C Knight | Christiaan Reinders, Chief Transmission Branch, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, was selected as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Local National Employee of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES, Belgium — Every organization has individuals whose dedication quietly shapes its success. At the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion’s Network Enterprise Center Brunssum, Christiaan Reinders stands out for his commitment, leadership, and passion for service. These qualities earned him the distinguished honor of being named the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Local National Employee of the Year for 2025.

Hailing from Geleen, the Netherlands, Reinders began his career in 1985 as a young man seeking a stable future.

“At the time, the Reserve Storage Activity in Eygelshoven was being set up, and I applied for a job as Tools and Parts Attendant,” he recalls. “It was a job for life, working under the Dutch Minister of Defense.”

Since those early days, Reinders has grown into his current role as Chief Transmission Branch, where he supervises a team of local nationals and coordinates critical communications infrastructure across the area of responsibility. His work as a Telephone Ordering Officer keeps countless personnel connected, while his hands-on leadership inspires those around him.

“I support our mission by aligning my daily tasks with our organizational objectives, always focusing on results,” Reinders said. “Looking at processes and proposing or implementing solutions to improve efficiency is what drives me.”

That sense of purpose is what fuels Reinders’ dedication day after day.

“Knowing that the projects I work on have a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of users gives me a sense of pride,” he said.

His humility shines through as he credits his team for much of his success.

“Team spirit is what makes the organization strong. With a great team behind you, you can’t go wrong.”

Colleagues praise Reinders for his adaptability, technical expertise, and ability to bring out the best in others. He acknowledges that communication is both the hardest and most rewarding part of his job.

“People don’t come with documentation,” he said with a smile. “You have to adjust to their knowledge and expertise; no two days are the same.”

Among Reinders’ proudest moments is supporting President George W. Bush’s 2005 visit to the War Cemetery in Margraten, where he helped set up secure communications for the Secret Service.

“To be part of that made me proud to serve,” he remembers.

On challenging days, Reinders draws motivation from his favorite Walt Disney quote: ‘The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.’

It’s a philosophy he lives by, encouraging action and initiative in every aspect of his work.

“We tend to talk and have meetings too much sometimes and forget that we need to move on and start working,” he said. “Discussions are great, but they should not overtake the actual work that needs to be done.”

With more than 40 years of service to both the Dutch Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Army, Reinders reflects on his service with gratitude.

“I want to thank my leadership for putting me in for this award,” he said. “It was a surprise, and I’m honored by it. I also want to thank everyone at NEC Brunssum, past and present, for working with them.”

Christiaan Reinders’ story is a testament to dedication, teamwork, and the quiet impact of those who keep missions and people connected.