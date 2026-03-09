Leading with Heart: Andrew Heathman

Photo By Candy C Knight | Andrew Heathman, Network Infrastructure Branch Chief, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion, was selected as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Supervisor of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Candy C Knight | Andrew Heathman, Network Infrastructure Branch Chief, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion,...... read more read more

STUTTGART, Germany — For Andrew Heathman, being named the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Supervisor of the Year for 2025 is more than a personal achievement — it’s a testament to perseverance, teamwork, and a steadfast commitment to mission success.

As the Network Infrastructure Branch Chief for the Network Enterprise Center Ansbach, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion, Heathman’s journey is rooted in hard work, humility, and a desire to make a difference for those around him.

Originally from Stockton, California, Heathman credits his hometown for instilling in him a work ethic that has guided him throughout his Army and civilian career.

“I met a lot of hard-working people there, and I just wanted to be one of them,” he recalls.

That sense of determination would carry him through seven years of active service and into his current role as a civilian leader.

As Branch Chief, Heathman wears many hats: technical lead, acting director in the director’s absence, and supervisor for a diverse network team, including local national employees.

“There’s a lot of learning and adjustments you have to make to fit in with the team as a supervisor,” he said. “I enjoy learning who they are and seeing how they work with the team.”

Heathman’s approach to leadership centers on continuity and growth.

“I focus on identifying areas where we lack continuity and developing processes to maintain that continuity after I am gone,” he says.

It’s a philosophy that puts the mission and the team first.

“The mission is a group effort, and if I am unable to provide what the group needs, then I am letting everyone down. I do not want to be that guy.”

Colleagues describe Heathman as the kind of supervisor who never shies away from a challenge and always encourages others to seize opportunities.

“Don’t be afraid of failure, and if you have an opportunity, why not take it?” is advice Heathman lives by, and shares with his children and his team.

For Heathman, the recognition as Supervisor of the Year is validation of a career defined by teamwork and resilience. He points to a moment at his previous duty station when his team recommended him for the Network Engineer role.

“I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room, but the team thought I was best suited for the position and could better support the organization from there.”

On tough days, Heathman relies on a simple mantra: “Just put one foot in front of the other. I reach the end eventually.”

As he looks ahead, Heathman remains focused on supporting the Army mission and is grateful for the opportunities and support he’s received.

“I thank everyone who has supported me, and I hope others are able to get the opportunities they strive for.”

In recognizing Andrew Heathman as Supervisor of the Year, the 2d Theater Signal Brigade celebrates not just an exceptional leader but also a role model whose story inspires those around him to work harder, support one another, and step forward when opportunity knocks.