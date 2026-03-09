Marcellus Cammon: From Military Logistics to Woodworking Mastery

Courtesy Photo | For Marcellus Cammon, Property Book Officer and Logistics Management Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), woodworking is more than just a hobby, it’s a place of comfort and focus, “Everything else goes quiet.” Cammon picked up woodworking after retiring as a Senior Non-Commission Officer in September 2020 with 23-years in the U.S. Army, both Active Duty and Army Reserves. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Marcellus Cammon) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPREYS, South Korea—For Marcellus Cammon, Property Book Officer and Logistics Management Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), woodworking is more than just a hobby, it’s a place of comfort and focus.

“Normally, my mind is running a mile a minute, but those are the times where I can literally zone into one thing; and I'm just focused on what I'm doing,” he said.

Cammon rediscovered his passion for woodworking after retiring as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in 2020, following 23 years of service in the U.S. Army, both Active Duty and in the Army Reserve.

From Soldier to Civilian: A Career of Service and Transition Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Cammon’s Army career began at 18-years-old and took him to diverse locations, including Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Fort Lewis, Washington (now Joint Base Lewis-McChord); and several deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. As a Unit Supply Specialist (MOS 92Y), he traveled quarterly to conduct inventories and inspections while deployed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait, fulfilling a key role in military logistics.

“I thought I was going to learn to make, repair rifles and weapons and stuff like that,” he said. “The job ended up different than I expected, but I kind of fell into the role and enjoyed it.”

After retiring from the Army, Cammon transitioned to a civilian role in logistics, where he now enjoys the paced and supportive environment of his team.

“Everyone's there to help everybody. That’s great because in the military 90% of the time, it’s just you and one other clerk. So, having a team that you can lean on makes it ten times greater,” he said.

A Full Circle Moment in South Korea Among the many places Cammon’s service took him, South Korea holds a special place. His first deployment was at Yongsan Base in Seoul and returned three more times, each visit marking a different chapter in his life, from a single soldier to being married with a son. But it wasn’t until after his military retirement that he realized his connection to the district had come full circle. In 2001, during the lockdown following the Sept. 11 attacks, Cammon was assigned to provide security for the district’s compound in Yongsan, South Korea. Years later, when he joined the district as a civilian, he recognized the very compound he had once helped secure.

“So, when I did get hired at USACE and I was looking at some of the old pictures and I was like, ‘Hey…that’s kind of like a full circle moment for me!’” he said.

Now back in South Korea as a civilian, Cammon is continuing his service in a new way while also continuing his passion for woodworking. At first glance, the meticulous world of military logistics and the creative art of woodworking might seem miles apart. But for Cammon, they are two sides of the same coin. Both disciplines require transforming a collection of individual parts into a functional whole.

In logistics, he manages a complex pipeline of supplies, ensuring every piece arrives exactly when and where it's needed. In his workshop, he turns raw lumber into a finished piece of furniture, following a precise plan. Both demand an unwavering attention to detail, a knack for creative problem-solving, and the foresight to see a project through from concept to completion.

Woodworking: A New Passion and Challenge Though Cammon had always been interested in woodworking, he didn’t truly pursue it until after his retirement. Encouraged by his wife to explore something new, he attended a woodworking convention in 2014, where he saw someone woodturning a pen. Captivated, Cammon dove into the craft, learning through books, online tutorials and hands-on experimentation. As he refined his skills, Cammon began crafting more intricate items. The problem-solving and attention to detail required in woodworking directly mirror the meticulous logistics management required in his role at the district. “Smaller projects can be more complex than they seem because the mistakes are harder to hide,” he said. The mindset of adaptability and resourcefulness is just as critical when tracking inventory for the Army as when building a table at home. The parallel is even present in the first item he learned to make: a pen. “The pen is the weapon for supply in logistics because you need them for everything everywhere you go,” he said. “We're always signing for something or writing something down.”

Crafting the very tool of his trade became the perfect entry point for his passion.

Embracing the Craft For Cammon, the most fulfilling part of woodworking is the sense of accomplishment when a project is completed, “I'm learning to accept the amazement I still get from like, ‘Wow, I made that! I was able to put that together!’”

One of his favorite projects was a side table made from a walnut slab with metal legs, his first time working with both materials.

“It's also one of my wife's favorite pieces. So, it naturally is my favorite because she loves it,” he said.

Cammon appreciates how woodworking challenges him, especially when it comes to problem-solving. From understanding grain direction to figuring out how to create durable joints, each project requires a level of creativity and critical thinking.

“An old saying in the woodworking community is, ‘A good woodworker can fix mistakes, a great woodworker knows how to hide them,” he said.

Sharing the Craft with Family and Community Woodworking is more than a personal passion for Cammon; it’s a family affair. His wife is involved in the process and he is also looking for safe ways to get his 4-year-old son involved, fostering his interest in painting, drawing and crafting. Just as he collaborates with his family in crafting, Cammon values the collaborative spirit at FED, where teamwork is essential to overcoming complex logistical challenges.

At the district, he has shared his work with colleagues by creating personalized pieces for fellow employees. Ultimately, for Cammon, woodworking offers a peace that allows him to focus, relax and create, “I enjoy being in that flow,” he said.

Whether he is assembling a supply chain for the U.S. Army or a walnut side table for his wife, Marcellus Cammon is a builder at heart. His life has been defined by the process of bringing pieces together to create something strong, functional and reliable. Both his career and his craft demand a clear plan, an eye for detail, and the ability to solve problems when the parts don't fit perfectly. For Cammon, one practice provides a career of service to his country, while the other provides a sanctuary of focus. And, both are built on a foundation of precision, dedication and the quiet satisfaction of a job well done.