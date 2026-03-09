Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Tonie Sonderman, 412th Force Support Squadron customer service technician, smooths wax...... read more read more Photo By Giancarlo Casem | Tonie Sonderman, 412th Force Support Squadron customer service technician, smooths wax on a snowboard at the Outdoor Recreation facility on Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 10. The Edwards Outdoor Rec facility recently moved a new location to better facilitate base residents. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

Outdoor Rec gets new location, gives same great MWR support

The 412th Force Support Squadron’s Outdoor Recreation equipment rentals shop has moved back to a newly renovated space in Bldg. 7211 and will celebrate with a grand reopening March 17 at 9 a.m.



New location.



Same great rentals.



Same great support for the base community’s morale, welfare and recreation programs and activities, said FSS deputy director Anthony Chatfield.



“We have equipment for camping trips, fishing weekends, backyard parties and a lot more. But what many don’t realize is that the revenue we generate from Outdoor Rec and other FSS programs is invested back into MWR activities across the base to improve and expand the services that contribute to the well-being and resilience of our Airmen and their families,” Chatfield said.



For about the past five years ODR has been tucked neatly away in the back of the Oasis Community Center in Bldg. 2500.



The ODR equipment rentals shop has long been a favorite stop for families looking to plan weekend adventures. Rows of mountain bikes, snow skis, kayaks and camping supplies line the shelves. On any given Friday afternoon, you might see a young couple picking up a cooler and portable grill, a family loading bikes into the back of a truck or a group of Airmen arming up for a weekend of paintball.



The move is part of Force Support Squadron’s effort to provide the best possible services and resources to Airmen and the Edwards community, Chatfield said. This event will provide an opportunity for people to tour the new space, meet the team and see the resources available.



The new facility is designed as a central hub for the community’s outdoor adventures, including planning trips and renting gear for activities like hiking, camping and paintball, Chatfield said.



“We’ve completed the move back to 7211. We’re open and ready for business. We invite everyone to visit the new Outdoor Recreation facility to see the services and equipment we offer,” he said.



On a side note, the UPS drop-off shelf moved with Outdoor Rec from the old location to the new location at Bldg. 7211. Those with the pre-paid and printed UPS packages can still bring their return items to be picked up by UPS at the new location.