Photo By Laisa Leao | Investigator Jacob Trafton, 412th Security Forces Squadron, analyzes evidence confiscated from four dispensaries selling psilocybin mushrooms. The raids led to the closure of the businesses and the arrest of nine people on suspicion of maintaining a place for drug sales, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy. (Air Force photo by Laisa Leao)

Zero Tolerance bust closes four dispensaries in Rosamond

A multi-agency law enforcement operation led to nine arrests and the seizure of a large cache of drugs after raids on four illicit dispensaries just outside the west gate of Edwards Air Force Base.



The 412th Security Forces Squadron teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate a case involving active-duty military members who tested positive for drugs last December. During interviews, 412th SFS investigators learned that the service members purchased psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, from dispensaries in Rosamond.



Acting on that information, the DEA’s Bakersfield office, with assistance from the Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, began surveillance on several locations.



Concurrently, 412th SFS investigators submitted mushrooms confiscated from the military members to a federal laboratory for testing. Results confirmed the presence of psilocybin, a Schedule I controlled substance. The possession, cultivation and distribution of such mushrooms are illegal under both California and federal law.



The 412th SFS submitted its findings to a joint task force involving federal, state and local agencies, which led to the execution of search warrants at four dispensaries on Feb. 12.



Authorities seized approximately 330 pounds of processed marijuana, 211 pounds of marijuana edibles, 324 pounds of marijuana concentrate, 3,072 marijuana vapes, 46 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and 3.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine. About $8,525 in cash was also seized.



The four dispensaries, identified as Lights Out Wellness, The Plum Tree Collective, CBD Botanicals and The Hemp Depot, were shut down.



Nine people were arrested and booked on charges that included maintaining a place for drug sales, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy.



"This is a significant bust and goes far in protecting public safety and public health," said Detective Joseph Spears, 412th SFS. "It demonstrates the combined work, resources and expertise of numerous law enforcement agencies that were committed to protecting the safety, health and well-being of our community, which goes beyond our installation limits.”



The investigation is ongoing.