As bears emerge, officials urge residents to follow safety measures

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — As temperatures rise in Anchorage and the surrounding area, bears will begin to emerge from hibernation, increasing the likelihood of encounters in residential areas, training ranges and roadways.

Installation officials urge personnel and residents to take immediate precautions to reduce attractants and prevent bears from becoming habituated to human activity.

“When bears become habituated to human food sources, they are more likely to enter populated areas, creating safety risks and increasing the likelihood the animal will need to be removed or euthanized,” said Colette Brandt, wildlife program manager.

Military rations must also be properly stored. Meals Ready-to-Eat stored in vehicles, garages or unsecured areas can attract bears due to their food scent. Personnel are required to secure MREs and other food items in a manner that prevents wildlife access.

“Proper food and trash management is one of the most effective ways to prevent bear encounters,” said Brandt. “Residents should avoid placing garbage outside until the morning of scheduled pickup and ensure trash containers are secured. Any accessible food source can attract bears and lead them into neighborhoods.”

Outdoor cooking equipment can also draw wildlife. Barbecue grills should be cleaned after every use, including removing food residue and emptying grease traps. Food odors left on grills or outdoor cooking surfaces can attract bears to homes and yards.

Doors and windows that provide access to food inside a residence should remain secured. Bears are capable of entering buildings through open or unsecured entry points if food or other attractants are present. Bird feeders must be taken down April 1.

“Vehicles should also be secured at all times,” said Nathan Kennedy, assistant wildlife program manager. “Bears have been known to enter unlocked vehicles in search of food. Personnel should ensure vehicles are locked and that no food, food wrappers or trash are left inside.”

Pet owners should exercise caution while outdoors. Dogs can challenge or harass bears, which may escalate encounters and draw bears toward people when the dog returns to its owner. Reducing attractants is critical to preventing bears from associating people with food.

All bear sightings on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson should be reported to Conservation Law Enforcement Officers by calling 907-552-7070. Reporting helps officials monitor wildlife activity and respond when necessary to protect personnel and residents. Additionally, users can utilize the report feature on the JBER Connect app.

Installation officials emphasize that preventing attractants and maintaining awareness are the most effective ways to reduce human-bear conflicts as bears become active across the installation.