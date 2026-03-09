BM26: 18th Wing Airmen strengthen emergency response readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Jamal Berry II | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron guide a forklift onto an industrial portable scale during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. BM26 provides an optimal environment to enhance and understand possible opportunities to continue the advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Wing tested their ability to respond under pressure during a simulated emergency as part of a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026.

During routine equipment weighing operations, Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 18th Wing Ground Transportation Flight were interrupted by an unexpected training scenario designed to simulate a workplace emergency.

Senior Airman Leonel Murillo, 18th Traffic Management Office technician, acted as a victim in a simulated fatal forklift accident without notifying nearby Airmen that the situation was part of an exercise. The scenario forced personnel on scene to rapidly assess the situation, overcome the initial shock and determine the appropriate emergency response actions.

“I was actually worried that I hurt someone,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Estrella Aguilar, 18th Ground Transportation forklift operator. “But in the field, things like this can really happen, and if you freeze up, it’s too late.”

The scenario quickly shifted the team’s focus from routine operations to emergency response and tactical casualty care, requiring Airmen to apply first aid and coordinate support while maintaining accountability of personnel and equipment.

“Injects are supposed to be disruptive,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clayton Vinson, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo noncommissioned officer in charge. “We’re trying to simulate uncontrollable variables that get in the way of the mission. That’s why they’re called injects.”

Training scenarios like this replicate the unpredictable nature of real-world operations and reinforce the importance of mission-ready Airmen who can respond effectively in high-pressure situations. Exercise planners incorporate realistic injects to help participants build confidence, sharpen critical thinking and strengthen teamwork across units.

Exercises like BM26 strengthen readiness and reinforce the ability of U.S. forces to operate in contested environments. By simulating emergency situations, Airmen sharpen the skills needed to respond decisively while sustaining operations across the Indo-Pacific.

