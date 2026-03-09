Leading Continuous Transformation: Panelists to discuss how Army Civilians drive change at AUSA Global Force 2026

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army is modernizing to ensure its soldiers are equipped, trained and ready for any environment. The transformative effort emphasizes innovation, using new technologies and evolving organizational practices.

Army civilians are central to this modernization, with their leadership driving improvements in the force. The initiative includes investing in the development of the civilian workforce, adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, and encouraging adaptive leadership to maintain readiness. To highlight these efforts, the Army will host a panel, “Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation,” from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. CDT March 24 at the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition.

The panel will feature the following senior civilian leaders, who are members of the Senior Executive Service:

Karen Pane, director of the Civilian Human Resources Agency

Roy Wallace, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-1

Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command

Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)

Panelists will discuss how the Army’s evolution shapes the civilian workforce through skill development, leadership, technology integration and data-driven decisions.