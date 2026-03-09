(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leading Continuous Transformation: Panelists to discuss how Army Civilians drive change at AUSA Global Force 2026

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Story by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army is modernizing to ensure its soldiers are equipped, trained and ready for any environment. The transformative effort emphasizes innovation, using new technologies and evolving organizational practices.

    Army civilians are central to this modernization, with their leadership driving improvements in the force. The initiative includes investing in the development of the civilian workforce, adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, and encouraging adaptive leadership to maintain readiness. To highlight these efforts, the Army will host a panel, “Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation,” from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. CDT March 24 at the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition.

    The panel will feature the following senior civilian leaders, who are members of the Senior Executive Service:

    • Karen Pane, director of the Civilian Human Resources Agency
    • Roy Wallace, assistant deputy chief of staff, G-1
    • Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command
    • Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)

    Panelists will discuss how the Army’s evolution shapes the civilian workforce through skill development, leadership, technology integration and data-driven decisions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 17:30
    Story ID: 560325
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leading Continuous Transformation: Panelists to discuss how Army Civilians drive change at AUSA Global Force 2026, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version