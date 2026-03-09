First Team crowns Trooper and NCO of the Quarter

Photo By Sgt. Lyca Williams | U.S. Army Col. Nicholas Dvonch (left), commander of 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Maj. Michael D. Augustin, DIVARTY command sergeant major, pose for a photo with U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Antonino, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Wynn, a field artillery crewmember assigned to 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, after they were recognized for winning Trooper and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter competition at Fort Hood, Texas, March 6, 2026. The competition tested Troopers’ physical endurance, technical knowledge and leadership through a series of events including the Army Fitness Test, a ruck march, land navigation and a knowledge board. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lyca Williams) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas -- Under the glow of early morning streetlights, beads of nervous sweat forming as anticipation builds, Troopers from 1st Cavalry Division Artillery stand ready to begin the first event of the Trooper and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter competition.

The demanding three-day Trooper and NCO of the Quarter competition challenged Troopers across multiple disciplines designed to test physical endurance, tactical proficiency and leadership under pressure.

Troopers first had to win their respective battalion-level boards before advancing to the brigade-level competition held Jan. 28–30, 2026. Throughout the event, they completed events such as the Army Fitness Test, a ruck march, stress shoot, land navigation, obstacle course and a knowledge board designed to evaluate technical knowledge, physical endurance and leadership under pressure.

The competition reflects the standards expected of Soldiers serving in the 1st Cavalry Division, a unit known for its history, readiness and commitment to excellence.

Among the Troopers competing were Pvt. Andrew Wynn, a field artillery crewmember assigned to 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, and Sgt. Nicole Antonino, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

At 18, Wynn drove across the country to New York, where he worked for several years and met his wife. Wanting to establish a strong foundation for his family and inspired by relatives who had served before him, Wynn chose to enlist in the Army.

“My great-grandfather served in World War II, and my uncle served as well,” Wynn said. “After he passed, it made a big impact on me and pushed me to join and do something bigger.”

Preparing for the competition required discipline both during and after duty hours. Wynn credited his leadership for helping him prepare for the fast-paced questioning of the knowledge board and ensuring he was physically ready for the demanding events.

“My leadership helped set me up for success,” Wynn said. “They helped guide me through what to study and how to prepare.”

Beyond training, Wynn emphasized the importance of recovery and discipline in maintaining readiness.

“I made sure I was getting extra workouts in, eating right, drinking plenty of water and getting enough sleep,” Wynn said. “My wife helped a lot with keeping me on track.”

Although Wynn did not choose Fort Hood as his first duty station, he said serving in the 1st Cavalry Division has given him the opportunity to be part of a unit with a proud legacy.

“I just decided I was going to make the best out of it,” Wynn said. “Being part of the history here feels really great. I’d absolutely reenlist to stay in the 1st Cavalry Division because I love the work ethic and the drive in this division.”

For Sgt. Nicole Antonino, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 65th Brigade Support Battalion, the competition represented an opportunity to challenge herself and grow as a leader. She dedicated weeks preparing both mentally and physically for the demanding board.

“I woke up at 0500 and went to the gym before PT,” Antonino said. “After PT and breakfast, I studied regulations and reviewed the board topics throughout the day to make sure I understood everything.”

As the board approached, Antonino said the growing anticipation pushed her to stay focused.

“People kept asking if I was ready, and that’s when it really started to feel real,” Antonino said. “It made me nervous, but it was good pressure that kept me motivated.”

Antonino immigrated to the United States from the Philippines and grew up in Washington state. As a first-generation Soldier in her family, she said navigating the military initially came with challenges.

“You don’t have someone to ask what the Army is like,” Antonino said. “You have to find your own way and learn through your own experiences.”

Antonino arrived at Fort Hood unsure of what to expect. Personal challenges during that time tested her resilience, but she said the support from her unit helped her refocus on her goals.

“This board became something to focus on,” Antonino said. “It gave me resilience and confidence. My leadership kept giving me opportunities and challenges, and every time I overcame them it helped build my confidence.”

Antonino said representing the 1st Cavalry Division and its legacy is something she takes great pride in.

“It’s an honor to uphold that legacy and pass it on to younger Troopers,” Antonino said. “Being here in 1st Cavalry Division has been one of the most positive points in my career.”

Wynn and Antonino stood before their peers March 6, 2026, to be recognized for their hard work and dedication during the Division Artillery Brigade’s Trooper and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter competition.

Wynn and Antonino stood with proud smiles as they earned Trooper and NCO of the Quarter. Their recognition marked the culmination of the competition that tested physical endurance, tactical proficiency and leadership, qualities that continue to define the legacy of America’s First Team.

For Wynn, the recognition represents both personal achievement and the opportunity to demonstrate leadership early in his Army career.

“Personally, it means a lot,” Wynn said. “In football I was always a leader, so earning this award shows that the work I’ve been putting in matters. Professionally, coming in as a private and showing that I’m willing to work hard and never give up on myself means everything.”

Antonino said her decision to compete for NCO of the Quarter was driven by a desire to grow as both a Soldier and leader.

“Being NCO of the Quarter is both a personal and professional achievement,” Antonino said. “I wanted to pursue it so I could grow my confidence and develop my knowledge so I can better lead my Soldiers.”

For Wynn and Antonino, the recognition represents more than an award, it reflects the pride of serving in a unit with a storied history and a reputation for producing disciplined, capable Soldiers.

Competitions such as Trooper and NCO of the Quarter highlight the dedication and professionalism of Troopers across the First Team and reinforce the division’s long-standing reputation for excellence.

In the 1st Cavalry Division, that legacy continues to be carried forward by Troopers who are committed to upholding the standards of the First Team.