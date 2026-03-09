Army and Air Force units conduct joint airload training to strengthen deployment readiness

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment partnered with airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron during joint airload training designed to improve deployment readiness and strengthen interoperability between the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. The training focused on preparing Army equipment and personnel for rapid air transport while providing Air Force loadmasters the opportunity to practice loading, securing, and balancing cargo aboard military aircraft. The collaboration ensures both services can quickly move combat power wherever it is needed. “This partnership is a critical link between the Army’s combat power and the Air Force’s global reach,” Lt. Col. Dewayne Deener said. During the training, soldiers learned how to properly configure vehicles, equipment, and cargo for safe air transport. Air Force loadmasters simultaneously practiced the technical procedures required to safely load and secure equipment inside aircraft. Lt. Col. Jonathan Taylor said bringing the two units together for the training strengthens the relationship between the services and improves their ability to operate as a team. “So for the soldiers, it’s getting them ready to deploy and employ their combat power anywhere in the world,” Taylor said. “And for my loadmasters, it’s training them to continue to have relevancy while they’re in air education, training their replacements.” Several soldiers and airmen were also recognized with awards for their outstanding performance and contributions during the training. Leaders from both units highlighted their dedication, professionalism, and teamwork, noting that their efforts helped ensure the success of the joint mission. Joint airload training helps ensure Army units can rapidly deploy their air defense capabilities while Air Force airlift crews maintain proficiency in global mobility operations. By working together in training environments, soldiers and airmen strengthen the partnership that enables the military to project combat power worldwide.