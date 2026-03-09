Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo | A map depicts a regulated safety zone overseen by the Coast Guard in Saginaw Bay on Lake Huron in Michigan on March 11, 2026. The map shows a regulated safety zone that was established by the Coast Guard and is set to be deactivated on March 14, 2026, due to deteriorating ice conditions. (Courtesy photo by Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia) see less
Coast Guard set to deactivate Saginaw Bay safety zone
March 11, 2026
Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia
313-910-1234
DETROIT — The Coast Guard is set to deactivate its safety zone on Lake Huron in the Saginaw
Bay, Michigan, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
Warming temperatures continue to rapidly deteriorate ice quality, making recreational activities
such as ice fishing no longer safe on the waterway.
Saginaw Bay and Saginaw River will be open to vessel transits beginning Saturday afternoon.
The safety zone set to be deactivated currently extends from the Port Austin Reef Light to the
Tawas Light, encompassing the entirety of the bay to the Saginaw Bay Range Front Light.
More information regarding the zone can be found in the Federal Register link below.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-
navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.
For any inquiries, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs
Officer, at 313-910-1234.