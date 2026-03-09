Coast Guard set to deactivate Saginaw Bay safety zone Your browser does not support the audio element.

March 11, 2026



Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia



313-910-1234



DETROIT — The Coast Guard is set to deactivate its safety zone on Lake Huron in the Saginaw

Bay, Michigan, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026.



Warming temperatures continue to rapidly deteriorate ice quality, making recreational activities

such as ice fishing no longer safe on the waterway.



Saginaw Bay and Saginaw River will be open to vessel transits beginning Saturday afternoon.



The safety zone set to be deactivated currently extends from the Port Austin Reef Light to the

Tawas Light, encompassing the entirety of the bay to the Saginaw Bay Range Front Light.



More information regarding the zone can be found in the Federal Register link below.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-

navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.



-USCG-