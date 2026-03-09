(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard set to deactivate Saginaw Bay safety zone

    Coast Guard set to deactivate Saginaw Bay safety zone

    A map depicts a regulated safety zone overseen by the Coast Guard in Saginaw Bay on

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard set to deactivate Saginaw Bay safety zone
    March 11, 2026

    Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia

    313-910-1234

    DETROIT — The Coast Guard is set to deactivate its safety zone on Lake Huron in the Saginaw
    Bay, Michigan, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

    Warming temperatures continue to rapidly deteriorate ice quality, making recreational activities
    such as ice fishing no longer safe on the waterway.

    Saginaw Bay and Saginaw River will be open to vessel transits beginning Saturday afternoon.

    The safety zone set to be deactivated currently extends from the Port Austin Reef Light to the
    Tawas Light, encompassing the entirety of the bay to the Saginaw Bay Range Front Light.

    More information regarding the zone can be found in the Federal Register link below.
    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakes-regulated-
    navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.

    For any inquiries, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs
    Officer, at 313-910-1234.

    -USCG-

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard set to deactivate Saginaw Bay safety zone

