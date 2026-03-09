Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets learn about Operation Desert Storm during History Day event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Desert Storm History Day event is shown Feb. 26, 2026, at the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Desert Storm History Day event is shown Feb. 26, 2026, at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 70 people participated in the event that celebrated the observance of the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm operations at Fort McCoy in 1991. Historian Ward Zischke with the 88th Readiness Division led the effort in showing the history of the operation as well as providing displays and artifacts from that era. The event was also supported by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 60 staff members and cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participated in learning about the Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm history at Fort McCoy and in general during the Desert Storm History Day event Feb. 26 at the Fort McCoy History Center.



The event featured displays and discussion from the 88th Readiness Division Historian Ward Zischke. The 88th is an Army Reserve tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



For this event, the Fort McCoy History Center was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and had a special 30-minute lunch and learn discussion by Zischke that was broadcast over Microsoft Teams to the installation. A copy of that discussion can be seen online at [https://www.dvidshub.net/video/997579/army-historian-gives-presentation-operation-desert-storm-35th-anniversary-lunch-and-learn-event](https://www.dvidshub.net/video/997579/army-historian-gives-presentation-operation-desert-storm-35th-anniversary-lunch-and-learn-event). Zischke also gave two 45-minute presentations to the Challenge Academy visitors.



During the talk, Zischke talked about Fort McCoy’s role in supporting Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. The date of this event was picked to line up with the exact 35th anniversary of the ground war for Operation Desert Storm.



“Today, the ground offensive of February 1991 was going on,” Zischke said. … The liberation of Kuwait — that was the reason for the offensive.”



According to history, Operation Desert Storm (Jan. 17 – Feb. 28, 1991,) was a U.S.-led coalition military campaign to liberate Kuwait after Iraq’s August 1990 invasion. Following months of buildup (Desert Shield), a five-week air campaign crippled Iraqi defenses, followed by a decisive 100-hour ground assault that expelled Iraqi forces.



The Challenge Academy brought along two different squads of students (about 25 people each) as well as instructors. And for each of the squads, Zischke provided a presentation about Operation Desert Storm history as well as overall 1990s military history.



Challenge Academy cadets were seen enjoying learning about the equipment. When the first group of cadets had arrived, Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois mentioned to the teen cadets, “Come over and see and learn from Ward about what military life was like back in the late-1900s.”



Zischke was happy to have the Challenge Academy personnel join in on the first history day event at this history center.



“The idea to contact the Challenge Academy to send the youths to the Commemorative Area turned a two-hour stretch … into a very lively, fun, and educational time,” Zischke said.



The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy. These cadets are with Class 56.



The Challenge Academy offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens, according to the academy. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



According to its website, https://challengeacademy.org, the academy was founded in 1988.



“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”



