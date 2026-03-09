Naval Academy Alumnus Honored as Top Nuclear Officer Recruiter

Lt. Joe Kretsinger, a recruiter out of Navy Officer Recruiting Station Austin, has been named Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s Nuclear Officer Recruiter of the Year.



Kretsinger is a submarine officer and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Liberty High School in 2015 before attending the United States Naval Academy, where he graduated with his bachelor’s in astrophysics in 2019.



“I began my naval officer journey to challenge myself,” Kretsinger said. “Over the past 10 years, I have taken on roles that have both pushed my limits and led to invaluable friendships. I’ve greatly enjoyed my time in service.”



He credits his time at the Naval Academy for providing him with the essential groundwork to develop as a leader—a foundation he was eager to build upon throughout his career. He believes this commitment to leadership has been a cornerstone of his success, both in his operational role and in his current position as an officer recruiter.



Kretsinger, a subject matter expert in nuclear recruiting, expressed that his favorite part of the job is directly influencing the Navy's future by helping exceptional individuals find their calling.



“It’s rewarding to see candidates I’ve mentored go on to succeed in one of the Navy’s most demanding communities,” Kretsinger said. “Knowing the work I do has a lasting impact on the Navy and on people’s lives gives me a sense that I’m giving back. I owe a lot to my time in the submarine force.”



With over six years of dedicated active-duty service, he believes this award marks a significant achievement in his naval career.



“[The recognition] is incredibly humbling and motivating. It validates the long hours and diligence I’ve poured into helping shape the future of the nuclear Navy,” Kretsinger said. “I’d like to thank my mentors, fellow recruiters, and my family for their unwavering support. I’m proud to serve and look forward to continued excellence in officer recruiting.”



With dedication to forging the next generation of leaders, Kretsinger and the officer recruiting team are making a permanent mark on the future of the Navy.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. For more news from NTAG San Antonio, follow us on Facebook ([www.facebook.com/NTAGSanAntonio](http://www.facebook.com/NTAGSanAntonio)), X (@NtagSanAntonio), and Instagram (@Ntag.SanAntonio).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.11.2026 14:33 Story ID: 560305 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Academy Alumnus Honored as Top Nuclear Officer Recruiter, by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.