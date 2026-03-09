CRDAMC SWIP hosts Social Work Month professional training conference

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Capt. Jamie Webb, behavioral health officer and social worker, 36th Engineer Brigade, facilitates a session on provider burnout during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Centers Social Work Internship Program’s Continuing Education Unit conference March 6 at the hospital. see less | View Image Page

Social workers play a critical role in helping Soldiers and their families navigate the emotional, behavioral and social challenges that can come with military life. To strengthen that mission, the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Social Work Internship Program hosted an annual Continuing Education Unit conference March 6, bringing together social workers from the hospital’s departments, clinics and guest social workers and speakers for a day of professional development and collaboration.

In conjunction with Social Work Month, the conference provided an opportunity for social workers across the installation to earn continuing education credits while learning about emerging social work practices focused on improving patient care, strengthening care coordination and addressing the complex social and behavioral health needs for military health system beneficiaries.

“It’s really great to be in a room filled with social workers. The energy, just the warmth, from what we do, I think is really important,” said Col. Andrea Creary, SWIP program director of training. “Social work in a military healthcare environment requires constant learning and strong partnerships.”

Provider burnout was the first training topic offered. The session offered the participants an interactive session with questions like, what is burnout to you, what does burnout look like and what are common causes.

“Burnout is not something that is specific to the military environment, mental health providers or even healthcare providers in general,” said Capt. Jamie Webb, behavioral health officer and social worker, 36th Engineer Brigade, and session facilitator.

According to Webb burnout is a job-related syndrome that impacts three main areas in a person’s life - emotional exhaustion, depersonalization or detachment from self or others in the world around us, and the feeling of sense of personal accomplishment.

Other critical training topics followed including dual servicemember households and boundary ethics, eating disorders and psychotropic medication.

The event also highlighted the SWIP, an educational program designed to provide Master of Social Work graduates with the opportunity to further develop their professional competencies in a military healthcare environment.

“The internship program helps prepare the next generation of military social workers,” said Creary. “By combining academic learning with hands-on clinical experience, interns gain the tools needed to provide high-quality care and connect patients with the support systems they need.”