(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard set to begin spring ice-breaking operations in the Upper Great Lakes

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes is set to begin ice-breaking operations in Duluth, Minnesota, and on the St. Marys River on Monday, March 9, in preparation for the upcoming Great Lakes commercial shipping season.

    Initial activity will focus around the Duluth Harbor, south of Munuscong (Mud) Lake and the Middle Neebish Channel north and east of Neebish Island.

    The Coast Guard is scheduled to extend ice-breaking activities into the southern half of the West Neebish Channel, and as the week progresses, from the Mud Lake Junction Light northward to Moon Island.

    The Coast Guard is not scheduled to disturb the ice south of West Neebish Channel Light 45, above the ferry crossing or the ice north of Moon Island below the ferry crossing.

    The targeted opening of the Soo Locks is scheduled for March 25, 2026. Coast Guard ice-breaking activities will encompass all navigable waters on the St. Marys River, the Straits of Mackinac and Green Bay.

    The Coast Guard recommends all recreational users plan their activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.

    For more information, please contact the Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 13:30
    Story ID: 560297
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    United States Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version