More than just fun, recreational therapy proves healing through play

Photo By Bernard Little | Sjoribel Traverso, an outpatient recreational therapist (RT) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains the overall trajectory of RTs' care at the medical center "is centered on fostering autonomy, with the goal of becoming a supportive resource that patients can confidently use as needed." see less | View Image Page

Photo By Bernard Little | Sjoribel Traverso, an outpatient recreational therapist (RT) at Walter Reed National...... read more read more

By Bernard S. Little Walter Reed Hospital Communications

What may have appeared to be a casual volleyball game between Soldiers in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation gymnasium on Feb. 20 at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was much more. The Soldiers, members of the Soldier Recovery Brigade at Walter Reed, were participating in one of many recreational therapy (RT) activities designed to support rehabilitation, recovery, and readiness for what comes next.

Walter Reed’s recreational therapists (RTs) explained that they provide care to beneficiaries with a wide range of physical, cognitive, emotional, and social conditions, including musculoskeletal, traumatic brain, and spinal cord injuries, stroke, depression, PTSD, chronic illnesses, and developmental challenges. Through activity-based interventions, RTs work to improve functional independence, motor skills, and overall well-being.

“Recreational therapy interventions are tailored to specific needs based on the functioning level of each service member going through recovery. Adaptations are addressed through each person’s level of physical, emotional, cognitive, and social functioning. We are trained in adaptations to address in areas of sport, recreation, and community,” explained Cara Navarro, outpatient RT at Walter Reed.

“We complete assessments, re-evaluations, one-on-one sessions, adaptive sports clinics, and community reintegration training to address goals of our patients,” added Hanna Simmons, another outpatient RT at Walter Reed.

In addition to activities on the basketball and volleyball courts, RTs incorporate music, creative arts, aquatic recreation, animal-assisted therapy, nature-based interventions, and mindfulness-based recreation into patient care plans.

“The overall trajectory of our care is centered on fostering autonomy, with the goal of becoming a supportive resource that patients can confidently use as needed,” said Sjoribel Traverso, another outpatient RT at Walter Reed.

“Our work assists with transitioning recovering service members to be as independent as possible in implementing strategies for successful community environments, such as navigating stores, using public transportation, or joining sport and recreation outlets,” Navarro added.

Inpatient RT Jennifer Beattie said this approach aligns with her objective of bridging clinical recovery and real-world independence. She said this includes activities that motivate patients while helping build confidence and self-esteem as they take an active role in their recovery.

Traverso explained this also includes group sessions to foster psychoeducational discussions, and leisure education groups enhanced by community outings. Other activities include use of the facility dogs to provide patients with the opportunity to engage in therapeutic interaction and experience the emotional benefits of animal-assisted therapy.

Kayaking and structured group games are other activities that RTs use to encourage teamwork, communication, and shared experiences in a supportive environment, Traverso shared.

The RTs agreed that recreational therapy is more than just play, but goal-oriented therapy, which can be fun.

“Through recreational therapy, I have the opportunity to reintroduce play in a purposeful way,” Traverso said.

“If I can make one patient smile, laugh, or tell me, ‘Thanks for coming,’ I’ve done my job,” Beattie added.