Madigan Army Medical Center’s Women’s Health Services Puts Patients First

Photo By Joseph Jones | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center offers a full spectrum of women’s health services, including preventive screenings, contraception counseling, gynecologic care and specialty services. Annual well-woman exams, breast and cervical cancer screenings, menopause management and urogynecology care are available to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries. The hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology delivers approximately 1,500 babies each year and serves as a regional referral center for complex pregnancies within the military health system. The obstetrics team includes obstetricians, certified nurse midwives, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, nurses and lactation consultants who provide coordinated prenatal, delivery and postpartum care. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center offers a full spectrum of women’s health services, including preventive screenings, contraception counseling, gynecologic care and specialty services. Annual well-woman exams, breast and cervical cancer screenings, menopause management and urogynecology care are available to eligible TRICARE beneficiaries.



“The Madigan OB/GYN and Maternal Child Health departments are committed to delivering world-class care that supports service members, beneficiaries and their families at every stage of life,” said Lt. Col. Lauren Giulitto, Chief of Madigan’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.



The hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology delivers approximately 1,500 babies each year and serves as a regional referral center for complex pregnancies within the military health system. The obstetrics team includes obstetricians, certified nurse midwives, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, nurses and lactation consultants who provide coordinated prenatal, delivery and postpartum care.



Madigan’s birthing center features multiple labor and delivery suites designed to support a range of birth plans. Services include individualized prenatal care, midwifery support and Centering Pregnancy group prenatal care. Patients have access to genetic screening, high-risk pregnancy consultations and 24-hour in-house Centering ® coverage.



The labor and delivery unit offers hydrotherapy options, various pain-management approaches and support for vaginal birth after cesarean. Antepartum rooms are available for patients requiring additional monitoring before delivery. Following birth, lactation support and breastfeeding education are provided to assist new mothers during the postpartum period.



For high-risk pregnancies, Madigan’s maternal-fetal medicine specialists manage conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and other complications that may affect mother or baby. Advanced ultrasound services and coordinated specialty care are available to ensure close monitoring throughout pregnancy.



In addition to obstetrics, Madigan Centering® Education classes and support groups, including prenatal and breastfeeding classes, are offered to help families prepare for childbirth and newborn care.



Through its comprehensive women’s health program and robust labor and delivery services, Madigan Army Medical Center supports the readiness and well-being of military families across the Pacific Northwest. “By leveraging cutting-edge advancements, our team provides not only prenatal, obstetric and postpartum care but full-scope gynecologic services with multiple subspecialties. This comprehensive approach ensures our patients receive innovative, integrated care that strengthens health, resilience, and operational readiness,” Giulitto added.



To learn more about Madigan’s Women’s Health Services, please visit: [https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy](https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Womens-Health-Pregnancy)