Data and Innovation Strategy launched to improve warfighter readiness

In modern warfare, the speed of decision-making is a critical battlefield advantage. As the nation’s medical combat support agency, the Defense Health Agency is launching a new Data Strategy to equip the warfighter and military medical leaders with a decisive edge. The strategy provides a clear roadmap to transform how the agency manages information, directly supporting the core mission of preparing for war anytime, anywhere.

The new framework is built on a simple but powerful principle:Better dataenablebetter tools, which deliverbetter outcomesfor the warfighter and all beneficiaries. This approach aims to eliminate time currently lost chasing down information across multiple sources and instead turn data into a central, trusted, mission-enabling asset.

“This is delivering for the warfighter,” said Vice Adm. Darin K. Via, director of the Defense Health Agency. "By turning vast data sets into useful knowledge in real time, we enhance our decision advantage. We give our leaders, practitioners, and the warfighter the information they need to remain decisive and focused enabling rapid mission success.”

"This strategy will equip DHA leaders to develop interventions and address complex problems sooner and with greater confidence," said Dr. Jesus Caban, DHA’s chief data and analytics officer, during a recent speech at the ACCELERATE 125 Health IT Awards. "Ultimately, this translates to a healthier, more decisive, and better-equipped fighting force."

Better data

At its core, the strategy elevates the quality, accessibility, and reliability of data. For combatant commanders, this means having ready access to facts that support rapid, informed decisions.

Caban described the need to "operationalize data as a strategic asset for the decision-makers we support, with a life cycle, owner, and quality measures until we retire it, similar to software life cycles."

This includes providing a clear, real-time picture of critical combat support resources, such as global blood inventories, medical bed availability in the U.S., expert knowledge and training support through the Joint Trauma System, and medical manpower for contingency planning.

Better tools

To ensure everyone works from the same trusted information, DHA is building centralized and authoritative data sources. With a mature process for collecting, storing, and analyzing reliable data, agency leaders can use this information to leverage more powerful and efficient tools. This effort directly supports the Department of War’s priority of becoming an "AI-first" enterprise by creating the high-quality data foundation artificial intelligence requires.

This collaborative approach extends to key partners. The strategy reinforces robust data-sharing initiatives with the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a more agile and responsive health care ecosystem.

“Data drives trust with decisions in patient care,” said Lisa Rosenmerkel, chief data officer at the VA. She noted these initiatives improve access to valuable data to better understand the patient population, stating, “We meet them where they are, specifically when applying care modalities.”

Better outcomes: A ready force and a healthy community

By ensuring every decision — from the battlefield to the clinic — is based on trustworthy data, leaders can make faster and better decisions on behalf of the warfighter and patient. This improved speed and decision quality bolsters mission readiness, effective health care delivery, and combat support activities.

To achieve this vision, DHA is partnering with innovation leaders in the private sector and academia, using events like industry days to explore cutting-edge solutions.

This transformation will be implemented across the agency. The chief data and analytics office is launching a stewardship campaign and providing new tools and role-specific training to ensure the entire workforce is accountable for the value, quality, and protection of the agency's data assets. This comprehensive approach ensures DHA can deliver on its promise of providing world-class health support, anytime and anywhere.