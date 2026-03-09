Mondragon Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Juan Mondragon graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Mar. 12, 2026 see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Juan Mondragon graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Mar. 12, 2026.

Mondragon, 29, of Ontario, Oregon, said the recognition reflects the collective effort of the division he trained alongside during boot camp.

“None of us can succeed alone,” Mondragon said. “The teamwork we built every day and the leadership from our RDCs made this possible. I may be the one receiving the award, but it represents everything our division accomplished together.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

For Mondragon, the decision to enlist grew from a long-standing desire to serve something greater than himself.

“I’ve wanted to serve in the military for a long time,” he said. “As I got older and understood more about the world, I realized there will always be people willing to create chaos and harm others. I wanted to be part of the group that stands against that and protects people who can’t always protect themselves.”

Mondragon graduated from Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas before earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Before joining the Navy, Mondragon worked in healthcare and emergency response roles, most recently serving as a wildland firefighter and emergency medical technician across the Pacific Northwest.

Those experiences, he said, helped prepare him for the demands of military training.

“Working in emergency environments teaches you how to stay calm when things become unpredictable,” Mondragon said. “You learn quickly that your performance affects everyone around you. That same mindset carries directly into boot camp, where the team always comes first.”

Mondragon said the leadership example set by his Recruit Division Commanders helped define the standards for his division from the very beginning. His RDCs were Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Travis Williams, Chief Electronics Technician Jakeem Williford, Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Isacc Isbell and Construction Electrician 1st Class James Furneisen.

“The professionalism and discipline they demonstrated every day showed us exactly what it means to be a Sailor,” Mondragon said. “Seeing that example pushed me to hold myself to that same standard.”

Support from home also remained a powerful source of motivation throughout training.

“My partner has been incredibly supportive throughout this entire journey,” Mondragon said. “Her encouragement and belief in me helped me stay focused during the toughest moments. Knowing we’re building a future together gave me the motivation to keep pushing forward.”

Like many recruits, Mondragon said one of the most challenging aspects of boot camp was learning to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“Boot camp brings together people from all over the country with different experiences,” he said. “Learning how to work together as one team is what ultimately makes a division successful.”

Following graduation, Mondragon will head to San Diego, California, for follow-on training.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.