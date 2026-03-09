Strengthening Bonds: A Special Night for Service Members and Their Daughters

Photo By DeAnna Murano | The Space Launch Delta 45 Chaplain’s Office hosted its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on February 27, 2026. Approximately 80 parents and daughters attended the event, giving service members an opportunity to step away from launch operations and spend dedicated time with their children. (U.S. Space Force Photo by DeAnna Murano) see less | View Image Page

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Space Launch Delta 45 Chaplain’s Office hosted its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on February 27, 2026. Approximately 80 parents and daughters attended the event, giving service members an opportunity to step away from launch operations and spend dedicated time with their children.

“Our military personnel dedicate so much time to the mission,” said Capt. Subhankar Patnaik, deputy chaplain for Space Launch Delta 45. “This event focuses on building stronger, resilient families. Tonight is about creating special memories and emotional connections between dads and their daughters that will last a lifetime.”

Since its debut in 2023, the Daddy-Daughter Dance has grown each year due to increasing demand from the military community. This year’s theme, Hollywood Glamour, transformed the venue into an evening filled with elegance and celebration.

To bring the theme to life, organizers focused on thoughtful details throughout the event. Local vendors helped ensure a smooth experience, allowing planners to concentrate on creating a memorable atmosphere for families. From festive decorations and music to sparkling tiaras for every girl in attendance, the evening was designed to make daughters feel special.

Events like the Daddy-Daughter Dance support the Chaplain's Office’s mission to promote spiritual readiness and family resilience among Airmen and Guardians by strengthening relationships and building community.

According to Patnaik, one of the SLD 45 Chaplain's Office’s central goals is helping develop virtuous leaders with integrity by supporting strong military families.

“Just as physical fitness is essential, spiritual fitness is also vital,” Patnaik said. “It requires intentional time and meaningful activities like this one.”

Programs such as the dance contribute to stronger spiritual, mental and social fitness within the military community, he explained.

“I want our families to be resilient, harmonious and joyful,” Patnaik said. “I’ve seen how strong families positively impact the work center and the mission.”

Beyond the celebration itself, the event also helped strengthen connections between families and the Chaplain’s Office, reinforcing that support is always available.

“We want families to know that they can call upon us at any time, and we will be there for them,” Patnaik added.

As the evening concluded, fathers and daughters left with smiles, photos and lasting memories—a reminder that even in a high-tempo operational environment, nurturing family bonds remains a cornerstone of resilience and strength across the force.