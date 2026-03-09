Air University Aligns for Warfighting Impact

Photo By Billy Blankenship | Air University students attending Air Command and Staff College participate in scenario-based training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 10, 2026. The training allowed students to practice decision-making and mission planning while working through complex scenarios designed to mirror real-world operational environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship) see less | View Image Page

**MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. --**Modern conflict rarely announces itself with clarity. Instead, the battle for advantage is won or lost continuously under compressed timelines, across domains and amid uncertainty that challenges even experienced leaders. In those moments, advantage depends less on platforms than on judgment.

That reality is driving a deliberate realignment across Air University, ensuring its education enterprise delivers clear warfighting impact for the Department of the Air Force and the Joint Force. Rather than measuring success by credentials earned or courses completed, the university is sharpening its focus on what matters most: developing leaders who can think critically, integrate across domains and make sound decisions in competition and conflict.

“Air University exists to develop leaders who can think, decide and act in the most demanding environments,” said Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley, commander and president of Air University. “Everything we do must translate to warfighting effectiveness before crisis and before combat.”

That emphasis reflects the findings of Tulley’s initial 90-day assessment, which examined Air University’s alignment with Department of War, Department of the Air Force and Air Education and Training Command priorities. The assessment reaffirmed that Air University’s greatest strength lies in its people and intellectual foundation while also identifying opportunities to better align the enterprise with operational relevance, readiness and the demands of future conflict.

Across its schools, centers and programs, Air University is aligning education more closely with the challenges the Joint Force faces today: contested logistics, rapid technological change, the integration of artificial intelligence and joint and coalition operations conducted at the speed of relevance. This effort brings clarity and continuity across the enterprise, ensuring the institution remains stable, focused and mission-ready as it adapts to evolving demands.

“Readiness isn’t just about equipment or manpower,” Tulley said. “It’s about leaders who understand how to apply military power ethically, effectively and decisively. Professional military education is one of the most powerful tools we have to strengthen the force.”

Within that enterprise, Air University’s Air Command and Staff College represents a critical inflection point in leader development. The college educates midcareer officers at the stage when technical expertise must evolve into operational and strategic judgment, preparing them to operate across domains and within joint and multinational teams.

“At Air Command and Staff College, we deliberately expose officers to complexity and ambiguity,” said Col. Benjamin B. Hatch, commandant of Air Command and Staff College. “Our purpose is to develop judgment, not provide checklists, so graduates are prepared when assumptions fail.”

Classroom experiences are designed to mirror operational realities. Students work through scenarios involving imperfect information, competing objectives and the second- and third-order effects of their decisions. The approach emphasizes realism and accountability over theoretical certainty.

“That discomfort is intentional,” Hatch said. “It’s better to wrestle with hard choices in the classroom rather than for the first time during a crisis.”

By confronting complexity and uncertainty in education, Air University strengthens not only readiness but also the resilience leaders need to sustain sound decision-making during prolonged competition and operational pressure.

Joint and coalition integration remains central to that effort. Officers from across the services and partner nations learn together, building shared understanding and trust before conflict begins and directly supporting Department of War priorities for combined deterrence and integrated force employment.

“The future fight will not be won by any service acting alone or within a single domain,” Hatch said. “We’re educating air-minded officers and interagency civilians to think and act together as joint and international partners to achieve decisive effects in multi-domain warfare, not just operate side by side.”

That integration is increasingly reinforced across the Air University enterprise. Collaboration between schools, operational commands and joint partners helps ensure curricula remain relevant, coherent and connected, bridging the gap between education and operational demand while strengthening institutional alignment.

The impact of Air University’s work is measured not in classroom hours but in outcomes. Graduates move into operational, joint and strategic roles where their decisions affect readiness, risk and force employment across the globe.

“Senior joint leaders consistently tell us that success across the continuum of conflict hinges on decision-making under pressure,” Hatch said. “We educate, therefore, to reduce uncertainty before conflict and strengthen judgment when it matters most.”

As strategic competition intensifies and the character of war continues to evolve, Air University’s role becomes even more consequential. Long before the first order is given, Air University helps shape how the force thinks, integrates and decides, building the intellectual foundation required to fight and win in increasingly contested environments.