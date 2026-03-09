U.S. Army National Guard medics strengthen local clinic with lifesaving training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount | Florida Army National Sgt. Benford Rosenfeldt, a combat medic and platoon sergeant assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East’s Task Force Medical, leads hands‑on lifesaving training for local health clinic providers in Obilić, Kosovo, on Feb. 24, 2026. Task Force Medical’s training and partnership help maintain a safe and secure environment for all the people of Kosovo by improving local medical response and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth Lacount) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Task Force Medical Soldiers with NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) provided lifesaving medical training to local health providers at a clinic in the municipality of Obiliq/Obilić in Pristina, Feb. 24, 2026, reinforcing KFOR’s stabilization mission by improving local medical capabilities and building strong community partnerships.

The training came as part of a formal handover between KFOR 35 and 36, a routine turnover during which outgoing medics transfer responsibility, lessons learned and ongoing outreach projects to the incoming team to ensure continuity of care and community engagement. The turnover included briefings on previously assessed clinic needs, scheduled outreach events and logistics for future training missions.

Louisiana Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Kyle Boudoin, assigned to 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, who led the outgoing team, and Florida ARNG’s Sgt. Benford Rosenfeldt, assigned to the 53rd IBCT, who assumes duties with the incoming rotation, led training at the clinic that ranged from basic Army Combat Lifesaver skills and CPR to advanced cardiac life support.

Boudoin reflected on handing the reins to his counterpart and how to make the transition successful.

“It’s important to leave the next team with clear plans and strong relationships,” he said. “We walked them through the clinics, shared what worked and what didn’t, and introduced Benford so he could immediately build on that trust. Knowing the mission continues smoothly here is the best part of turning over the job.”

The training also included trauma care focused on blunt-force, head and multi-system injuries using the MARCH (Massive hemorrhage, Airway, Respiration, Circulation, Head injury/hypothermia) algorithm. Task Force Medical’s outreach mission includes visits to schools to teach CPR and partnerships with clinics for advanced, tailored training to meet the needs of the local Kosovo communities.

Training was coordinated using information from KFOR Civil-Military Cooperation and included hands-on practice and guidance on acquiring essential supplies.

Rosenfeldt, a paramedic at a Level II trauma center in St. Petersburg, Florida, said the goal is to advance local clinical knowledge and help providers request appropriate resources in the future.

“A lot of these clinics are limited on resources and we’re trying to advance their capabilities and knowledge so they know what to request in the future and where they should be,” he said. “We’re there to guide them and give them the clinical knowledge to set them up for success.”

Both Soldiers serve as 68W combat medics and evac platoon sergeants with Task Force Medical. Their civilian experience, Boudoin in paramedicine and emergency management, and Rosenfeldt as a career paramedic, informs the practical, locally tailored training they deliver.

“This being my first event, I think it went really well. Kosovo people are very appreciative and open to us being here and the training,” Rosenfeldt said. “I think as far as knowledge base, there’s a slight knowledge gap, but I think they have the hearts and the minds to try to get up to speed with best practices in medicine and we’re there to help them with that.”

By improving local medical response, Task Force Medical enhances KFOR’s broader mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and to strengthen local institutions. Regular outreach, typically conducted about every other month, fosters trust, expands medical capacity and leaves a lasting capability in communities across Kosovo.