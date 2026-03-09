Driving PME Transformation for the Total Force: CGSS Modernizes Distance Learning Common Core

Courtesy Photo | Command and General Staff College faculty discuss timeline implementation for distance education delivery via a new platform during a curriculum development conference March 4, 2026, at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The U.S. Army Command and General Staff School has overhauled its intermediate-level professional military education distance learning program, known as the Asynchronous Distance Learning Common Core program.

Launching in April 2026, the redesign is part of the Army’s Transformation Initiative implementation across the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. For almost 150 years, CGSC, also known as America's School for War, has developed the Army’s operational thinkers and warfighting leaders, continuously adapting to the changing character of conflict and technological developments.

“Time and relevance matter. In modern warfare, everything changes fast. We have to keep up,” Col. Jerry DeQuasie, Director, Department of Distance Education said.

The new ADL Common Core model aligns with the Army Learning Concept 2030–2040 to prepare officers for large-scale, multi-domain combat operations. It shifts learning from seat time to outcome driven mastery by integrating artificial intelligence and advanced digital platforms to give the Army a technological and cognitive edge.

The ADL redesign enables components of the Total Force to complete required PME efficiently and effectively.

“We've ruthlessly cut the timeline by two-thirds to just 12 months without cutting any learning objectives and built a system that stays current instead of becoming outdated halfway through,” DeQuasie stated.

The significant changes were determined by highly qualified faculty that included senior instructors with years of combined civilian and military experience.

“This wasn't something we threw together over a weekend. It took over 15 months and more than 100 military and civilian professors working together,” Dr. Thom Crowson, team leader, DDE, said.

The model ensures a geographically dispersed force is able to maintain high operational demands without interrupting missions, deployments or civilian careers.

“We're producing more qualified leaders faster and getting them into critical positions with skills that matter today, not three years ago,” DeQuasie said. Instructors also expect the more student-centered support model to improve student experience.

“Forget clicking through endless slides alone. Students now get personal advisors, on- demand podcasts they can listen to during their commute, professionally produced videos, and live virtual office hours that actually fit around deployments and family dinners,” Lt. Col. Brian Lust, Distance Learning Assistant Professor said.

Opportunities in the new model add the flexibility to engage through optional virtual study halls, targeted instructional sessions, and ability to incorporate doctrine updates immediately to keep content fresh and relevant.

“Now we can update lessons in real-time and more easily talk to our students when they need help. That's what teaching should be,” Lust said. CGSC leaders expect the redesigned program to increase completion rates across all components and improve readiness by producing more Military Education Level 4 qualified officers each year.

Graduates arrive at division and corps staffs prepared to integrate warfighting functions, make informed decisions in complex environments, and contribute immediately to planning and operations.

The modernized ADL Common Core will begin enrolling students in April 2026. The three phases focus on Foundations, Doctrine, and Execution.

More information on the phases follows:

Phase 1 focuses on Foundations of the Profession, Leadership, and Military History. It provides grounding in critical thinking, communication, and the human dimension of leadership. To keep pace with evolving doctrine, all doctrine-dependent content has been moved to later phases—students now retain Phase 1 credit permanently.

Phase 2 introduces Strategic Context, Joint Warfighting, and Force Management. Lessons follow a deliberate progression: students examine the global environment, apply joint doctrine, and study how the Army builds and fields formations for multi-domain operations. CGSC officials say this structure mirrors how commanders and staffs analyze problems in real-world settings.

Phase 3 emphasizes Army doctrine, the Joint Planning Process, and sustainment. Students apply concepts from earlier phases to scenarios modeled on division- and corps-level challenges in large-scale combat operations. Sustainment instruction highlights how logistics enables endurance, reach, and freedom of action—essential components of operational success

Read a more in-depth article on the modernization of the Asynchronous Distance Learning Common Core program at the Small Wars Journal: https://smallwarsjournal.com/2026/02/16/cgss-adl-common-core-modernization-total-force/