Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Soldier Spc. Chaiyaporn Charoenput examines fellow Munson Soldier Spc. Dalilah Wells' ear during a practical exercise during specialized training to earn certification through the Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri Feb. 26. Charoenput and Wells were two of four Munson Soldiers selected to attend the week-long training. Photo by Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez.

Now hear this! Munson expands hearing screening capability on Fort Leavenworth

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Four Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center recently traveled to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to complete specialized training and earn certification through the Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation, expanding Fort Leavenworth’s capability to conduct hearing screenings that support medical readiness and environmental health.



The training qualifies the Soldiers to operate the Munson’s audiology booth used for hearing tests and enables certified technicians to conduct audiology screenings required for Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians enrolled in the Army Hearing Program.



The Army Hearing Program uses CAOHC-certified technicians to help prevent noise-induced hearing loss, a common occupational hazard for service members exposed to weapons fire, aircraft, heavy equipment, and other high-noise environments.



Training for hearing conservation technicians meets CAOHC standards and focuses on proper audiometric testing procedures, patient education, and hearing protection practices. Soldiers complete both CAOHC certification and Department of Defense Hearing Technician courses to gain the credentials necessary to perform these screenings.



“These certifications ensure we have trained personnel ready to support hearing conservation efforts and protect the long-term health of our Soldiers and civilian workforce,” said Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez, a preventive medicine specialist and non-commissioned officer in charge of Munson’s Department of Public Health. “Maintaining hearing health is an important part of maintaining overall readiness.”



Hearing screenings are typically required annually for Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians enrolled in a hearing conservation program due to occupational noise exposure. Regular testing helps identify changes in hearing early so preventive measures can be taken.



Soldiers who need to complete a hearing screening can schedule an appointment with Munson Army Health Center by calling 913-684-6250.



Through programs like the Army Hearing Program, Munson Army Health Center continues to support the health and readiness of the Fort Leavenworth community by helping protect one of a Soldier’s most important senses — hearing.