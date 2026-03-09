Fueling the Fight: Martin Army nutrition team strengthens Soldier readiness

Photo By Jessie Hudson | Capt. Felecia Dispense, chief of Nutrition Care at Martin Army Community Hospital,...... read more read more Photo By Jessie Hudson | Capt. Felecia Dispense, chief of Nutrition Care at Martin Army Community Hospital, speaks with a Soldier about nutrition classes and counseling services available through the hospital’s Nutrition Care program at Fort Benning, Georgia. The program provides education and individualized guidance to help Soldiers improve performance, meet body composition standards and sustain readiness for physically demanding training and operational missions. see less | View Image Page

Physical training may build strength and endurance, but without proper nutrition, even the most prepared Soldiers can struggle to meet the demands of military operations.



At Martin Army Community Hospital, the Nutrition Care team works behind the scenes to ensure Soldiers have the knowledge and support needed to sustain performance during training and operational missions. Through education, individualized counseling and collaboration with other medical professionals, the team helps Soldiers develop fueling strategies that support long-term readiness.



Capt. Felecia Dispense, chief of Nutrition Care at Martin Army, said nutrition is a key component of maintaining a medically ready force.



“Nutrition impacts nearly every aspect of a Soldier’s performance,” Dispense said. “When Soldiers fuel properly, they can train harder, recover faster and sustain the endurance required for physically demanding missions.”



Soldiers may be referred to Nutrition Care through command-directed height and weight evaluations conducted under Army Regulation 600-9, which establishes body composition standards across the Army. These referrals help ensure Soldiers who require additional support receive professional guidance to meet and maintain Army standards.



In addition to command referrals, Soldiers can receive nutrition support through the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness initiative, commonly known as H2F. The program emphasizes a comprehensive approach to readiness by integrating physical training, mental resilience, sleep and nutrition to improve overall performance and sustain Soldier health.



At Martin Army, nutrition specialists work as part of a multidisciplinary team to address the individual needs of each patient. This collaborative approach allows providers to consider a Soldier’s training demands, medical history and personal goals when developing a plan for success.



“Our goal is not just short-term improvement,” Dispense said. “We want Soldiers to build habits that support their performance throughout their careers.”



Nutrition counseling focuses on practical strategies that Soldiers can apply during daily training and field environments. Dietitians educate patients on maintaining energy during extended physical activity, selecting nutrient-dense foods and supporting recovery following strenuous exercise.



These strategies become especially important during activities such as long-distance ruck marches, field training exercises and high-intensity workouts that place significant demands on the body.



“When Soldiers are conducting physically demanding tasks, their bodies require consistent energy to maintain performance,” Dispense said. “Proper fueling helps prevent fatigue and supports recovery so they can continue training effectively.”



In addition to one-on-one counseling, the Nutrition Care team provides education sessions and resources designed to increase awareness of performance nutrition across the installation. These efforts help Soldiers better understand how their daily food choices influence strength, endurance and overall health.



By supporting body composition goals, injury recovery and sustained physical performance, the Nutrition Care team contributes to the Army’s broader effort to maintain a ready and resilient force.



“Our mission is to support the warfighter,” Dispense said. “When Soldiers understand how to fuel their bodies properly, they are better prepared to meet the physical demands of training and operations.”



Through prevention, education and performance-focused nutrition strategies, Martin Army Community Hospital continues to strengthen Soldier readiness and support the Army’s commitment to maintaining a medically ready force.