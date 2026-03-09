USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates decades of German-American friendship with spring concert

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – As a gesture of appreciation to the German communities surrounding Kaiserslautern, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted its annual German-American Friendship Concert, March 7 at the Fruchthalle for an evening of music and friendship.



The evening’s program featured performances by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, whose musicians and vocalists guided the audience through a program ranging from classical compositions to contemporary favorites.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Jeffery Higgins said the concert is a way to appreciate the German communities that have supported the U.S. military presence in the area for decades.



“Tonight’s concert is a way to build new bridges while reinforcing the historic bond between our communities,” he said. “Most importantly, it’s our opportunity to say, ‘thank you’ to this wonderful city and its incredible people.”



The annual tradition began in 2014 as a way to honor a partnership that dates back to the arrival of U.S. armed forces in the Kaiserslautern area over 70 years ago. Traditionally held in October, this year’s event marked the first time the concert was celebrated in the spring.



Petra Lessoing, the garrison’s host nation advisor, has been a key organizer of the event, connecting the German and American communities in the area.



“The German-American Friendship Concert is a highlight in my life,” Lessoing said. “The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus are such excellent performers. It is so much fun to listen to them and watch how they perform on stage.”



Lessoing said that when German community members pick up their tickets at the German-American Community Office, many describe the concert as a cherished tradition and a fixed date on their calendars.



The spirit of partnership continued both on and off stage. Musicians from the Koblenz Army Music Corps, Das Heeresmusikkorps Koblenz, joined the USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus for select performances, highlighting the close relationship between the two forces.



Soldiers from the garrison’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers organization demonstrated partnership in action as they worked alongside German student volunteers from the Burggymnasium High School in Kaiserslautern to support the event.



Anna Bluhm, a Burggymnasium student who volunteered for the event, said the experience was meaningful because it brought the two communities together.



“Working with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Soldiers showed how cooperation and teamwork can make something special possible,” Bluhm said. “I’m happy I was able to be a part of it.”



USAREUR-AF Band and Chorus executive officer 2nd Lt. Andres Peltier-Salazar said the concert continues to highlight the partnership between the United States and Germany.



"The German-American Friendship Concert is a longstanding tradition that exemplifies the enduring partnership and mutual respect between the United States and Germany,” he said. “This event also provides a unique opportunity for U.S. Soldiers and their German counterparts to collaborate, learn from one another, and build lasting relationships.”



