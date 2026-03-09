(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Morgan Pierpont

    2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Morgan Pierpont

    Photo By Candy C Knight

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Story by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Morgan Pierpont, a dynamic leader and the driving force behind the brigade’s Current Operations division.

    As the Battle NCO, Sgt. Pierpont is the critical link who keeps our teams connected and mission-ready, expertly managing the flow of information across all echelons. Her vigilance and dedication guarantee that the brigade remains agile and responsive, maintaining unmatched situational awareness throughout our Area of Operations.

    Sgt. Pierpont’s forward-thinking mindset and relentless commitment were game-changers during our transition to the Maven Smart System. Her leadership in integrating key Battle Rhythm events and Battle Trackers empowered the brigade commander with a unified, real-time picture of operations, streamlining data, accelerating decisions, and ensuring mission success.

    Sgt. Pierpont’s drive supercharges our ability to deliver critical communications and cyber power, giving our forces and partners in Europe and Africa the decisive edge, wherever and whenever it’s needed.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026
    Story ID: 560264
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Morgan Pierpont, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Morgan Pierpont

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    2SIGBDE
    2d TSB Spotlight

