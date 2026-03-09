2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Morgan Pierpont

Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Morgan Pierpont. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Morgan Pierpont....... read more read more

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Morgan Pierpont, a dynamic leader and the driving force behind the brigade’s Current Operations division.

As the Battle NCO, Sgt. Pierpont is the critical link who keeps our teams connected and mission-ready, expertly managing the flow of information across all echelons. Her vigilance and dedication guarantee that the brigade remains agile and responsive, maintaining unmatched situational awareness throughout our Area of Operations.

Sgt. Pierpont’s forward-thinking mindset and relentless commitment were game-changers during our transition to the Maven Smart System. Her leadership in integrating key Battle Rhythm events and Battle Trackers empowered the brigade commander with a unified, real-time picture of operations, streamlining data, accelerating decisions, and ensuring mission success.

Sgt. Pierpont’s drive supercharges our ability to deliver critical communications and cyber power, giving our forces and partners in Europe and Africa the decisive edge, wherever and whenever it’s needed.