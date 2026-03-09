2d TSB Spotlight: Capt. Grant Stoverink

Photo By Candy C Knight | The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Capt. Grant Stoverink, Current Operations Officer — a leader who exemplifies the Army values of leadership and selfless service. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Capt. Grant Stoverink, Current Operations Officer — a leader who exemplifies the Army values of leadership and selfless service.

Captain Stoverink has distinguished himself by enhancing the brigade's readiness and efficiency, while inspiring his team through steadfast dedication. He managed large-scale exercises, revamped essential operational procedures, and demonstrated exceptional commitment by working 72 consecutive hours during a critical exercise, putting the mission and his team first.

Beyond his operational achievements, Captain Stoverink mentors junior officers and NCOs within the brigade’s Operations Directorate, dedicating personal time to developing future leaders. His passion for service is reflected in his investment in others, empowering them to grow their skills and continue the Army’s tradition of strong leadership.