Army Civilians Gain Insight into New HR Process

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade Civilian Human Resources team hosted a training session on Army Civilian hiring processes on February 25, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany.

Led by Human Resource Specialists Theodore Studerus and Jesus Ramirez, the training drew supervisors and HR officers eager to master the latest recruitment tools. The agenda covered more than technical details, while also highlighting Army Cyber Command’s workforce transformation. Discussions addressed practical hurdles of right-sizing civilian talent to mission needs.

“The training comes at a crucial time as the brigade continues to navigate the lingering impact of a federal hiring freeze and new restrictions imposed by the Department of the Army and ARCYBER,” Studerus said. “With the ARCYBER Internal Transfer Program now serving as the sole recruitment avenue for Army Cyber Command agencies, understanding the differences between this program and previous hiring methods is vital.”

Participants at both brigade and battalion levels engaged in lively discussions, exchanged views, challenged assumptions, and drilled deeply into scenarios affecting their teams. This interactive approach not only clarified the challenges of timely hiring but also underscored that adapting to new protocols is not just a necessity — it’s also a strategic advantage.

“By equipping Army civilian supervisors and HROs with up-to-date knowledge on the AITP, the Army can expedite hiring, reduce delays, and fill mission-critical roles efficiently,” Studerus said. “These efforts strengthen operational effectiveness across ARCYBER and keep the command agile for evolving mission demands.”