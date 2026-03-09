Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Conducts First Ever Repatriation Ceremony at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial: Marks 100 Disinterments in FY2026

Photo By Lt. Col. George Tobias | A photo of an unaccounted-for gravestone in Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines, taken March 4, 2026. There are currently 71,783 U.S. personnel unaccounted for from World War II with approximately 10,000 missing in the Philippines, the largest total for any single country. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. George Tobias) see less | View Image Page

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conducted for the first time a Repatriation Ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, March 6, 2026. The ceremony also marked the first time in over five years that 100 disinterments had occurred in a fiscal year.

Hosted by DPAA and the American Battle Monuments Commission, the event honored the sacrifice of the fallen U.S. personnel who could not be identified at the end of World War II and marks the start of the journey to the Daniel K. Inouye DPAA Center for Excellence, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for potential identification.

“At the conclusion of World War II, as battlefield cemeteries across the Pacific were consolidated to this hallowed memorial,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Castro, DPAA Operations Law noncommissioned officer-in-charge, and master of ceremony for the event. “The remains of service members who could not positively identified were buried as Unknowns under the headstone inscription of ‘Here rests in honored glory, a comrade in arms, known but to God.’”

Representing the ABMC, Ryan Blum, the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial superintendent, provided remarks on the commitment the ABMC and DPAA have to the nation’s fallen.

“The American Battle Monuments Commission and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency are two of the most unique institutions in our federal government,” said Blum. “While much of the government looks towards challenges of today, ABMC and DPAA look deliberately backwards to the past. Not because we are stuck in history, but because we honor the promise our country made to the families of our nation’s fallen.”

“Together our two agencies embody something profound in government service,” said Blum. “The vow to never forget and the promise to never leave anyone behind.”

DPAA initiated disinterment operations in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial around 2016 and since that time more than 750 Unknown service members have been disinterred, with more than 220 of those Unknowns being accounted for and returned to their families with full military honors, according to DPAA Deputy Director for Operations, U.S. Navy Captain Meghan Bodnar.

During the ceremony a single set of remains represented the 100 Unknowns disinterred from the cemetery.

“Today we gather in recognition of a special milestone in the sacred mission – with this single set of remains, we have now disinterred 100 Unknown service members from Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Fiscal Year 2026.” said Bodnar. “While there is much we do not know yet about these unknown heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, there is much we do. We know they were killed during the Battle of Saipan or on Tagatay Ridge during the Battle of Luzon or died enduring the Bataan Death March or the Cabanatuan POW Camp and were subsequently buried as Unknowns here at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.”

More than 80,000 U.S. personnel remain unaccounted-for from WWII, Korean War, Vietnam Conflict, Cold War and Gulf War. Out of those 82,000 more than 10,000 WWII U.S. personnel remain unaccounted-for in the Philippines, the largest total for any single country.

During her remarks, Bodnar emphasized that the challenge to find answers for our 10,000 missing from the Philippines would not be possible “without our strong partnership with American Battle Monuments Commission, Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group-Philippines, and the U.S. Embassy staff.”

She added, “Further, it is built in the bedrock of the strong partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of the Philippines that reflects the common commitment to accounting for and honoring our fallen Service Members. Without your support, DPAA could not accomplish the mission of accounting for the Unknown Service Members who are buried here and providing answers to their families.”

Also in attendance was Y. Robert Ewing, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, at the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Embassy.

"It is an honor to join you for this solemn and historic occasion — a first in the history of this cemetery,” said Ewing. “Today we pause not only to remember sacrifice, but to reaffirm a sacred commitment.”

During his remarks, Ewing highlighted the importance of the partnership between DPAA and the American Battle Monuments Commission.

“The partnership between the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the American Battle Monuments Commission represents the very best of our nation’s promise: that we will honor and account for those who gave their lives in our defense,” said Ewing. “ABMC ensures their sacrifice is remembered with dignity and permanence. DPAA works tirelessly to ensure that whenever possible, the Unknown becomes known — and that our fallen are returned to their families. The United States Mission in the Philippines stands fully committed to supporting this noble effort."