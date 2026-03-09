USS Mustin to forward deploy to Japan

Photo By Mark Faram | The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) transits San...... read more read more Photo By Mark Faram | The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) transits San Diego Bay past Point Loma, Feb. 23, 2026. The ship departed Naval Base San Diego and will forward deploy to Yokosuka, Japan, as part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mark D. Faram) see less | View Image Page

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) will forward deploy to Yokosuka, Japan, as part of a scheduled rotation of forces in the Pacific. This move will be a permanent change of station for the crew and family members.



Mustin will replace Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), which will depart Yokosuka and shift to San Diego.



The forward presence of Mustin supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances regional deterrence and ensures we maintain combat credible force ready to operate in a contested environment. Mustin will directly support the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region.



The United States values Japan’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and its hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. The U.S.-Japan alliance is important to upholding deterrence and preserving peace in the Indo-Pacific region. These forward deployed forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed to improve coordination and upgrade the alliance for effective denial defense and joint warfighting.



The Department’s peace through strength approach is rooted in credible military power, forward-postured forces, and sustainable alliances deter aggression and preserve peace. By positioning the most capable ships forward, this posture rapidly brings our most capable ships with the greatest operational capability to bear in the event of a crisis.



Maintaining a forward deployed naval force capability with the most advanced ships supports the Department’s priority of preserving combat credible forces forward to deter aggression and ensure peace through strength in the Indo-Pacific region.