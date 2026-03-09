BM26: 18th Medical Group and U.S. Navy Ground Surgical Team operate out of EMEDS facility

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley | U.S. Air Force Maj. William Rysenga, left, 18th Dental Squadron general dentist and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Linzy, 18th DS dental technician, sorted through medical supplies during a USAF-led operational exercise, Beverley Midnight 2026, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026. This exercise tested rapid response capabilities to prepare medical personnel for potential emergencies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, visited 18th Medical Group Airmen and the U.S. Navy Ground Surgical Team during a tour of the Expeditionary Medical Support System facility as part of a USAF-led operational exercise, Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 10, 2026.

During the visit, the Navy Ground Surgical Team and 18th MDG Airmen briefed wing leadership on EMEDS capabilities and demonstrated patient care procedures using a simulated casualty scenario.

EMEDS enables the rapid deployment of mobile medical treatment facilities, allowing medical personnel to provide care in austere or contingency environments.

“This location serves as a secondary site where we can receive and treat patients,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheree Voto, an operational medical technician assigned to the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. “If an emergency occurs, we want to ensure we are fully prepared and ready to respond.”

The exercise also provided Airmen with hands-on training in a high-tempo operational environment.

“Understanding how to build and operate a medical facility from the ground up is critical,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Shields, internal medicine medical director with the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron. “This exercise gives our Airmen the opportunity to understand what will be expected of us in a contested environment and how quickly we must be ready to care for trauma patients.”

Establishing the EMEDS facility during Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 tested rapid-response capabilities and helped prepare medical personnel for potential regional contingencies while reinforcing the 18th Wing’s ability to provide lifesaving care anytime and anywhere.

Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 provides an opportunity to strengthen readiness and enhance coordination among U.S. forces operating in the Indo-Pacific region.