NSWCPD Names ETN1 Jamen Harter as 2025 Sailor of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) has selected Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Jamen Harter as its 2025 Sailor of the Year, recognizing his outstanding leadership, technical excellence, and dedication to mission success.



A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Harter joined the Navy in May 2017 and completed the rigorous nuclear power training pipeline in Saratoga Springs, New York. He subsequently reported to the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USSMississippi(SSN 782) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he served with distinction.



In 2023, Harter reported to NSWCPD, where he currently serves as a division leading petty officer, overseeing a team of enlisted Sailors supporting the fleet through vital technical innovation and maintenance initiatives. In addition to his leadership at the command, he is pursuing a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, reflecting his commitment to professional growth and the Navy’s culture of learning and excellence.



The Sailor of the Year award is a new category in the annual Command Awards program.



“Petty Officer Harter exemplifies the qualities our Navy values most—initiative, technical acumen, and a steadfast commitment to service,” NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy said. “His leadership and drive inspire those around him and strengthen our ability to deliver mission-ready solutions to the fleet. Recognizing him as our first Sailor of the Year sets the standard for this honor in the years to come.”



Harter’s selection highlights the dedication of NSWCPD’s Sailors who work daily to ensure the readiness and technological advantage of the Navy’s surface fleet. The SOY Program recognizes Sailors who best represent the large number of dedicated professionals serving in a particular type of duty as assigned. The SOY awardees are typified by a history of sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, outstanding professionalism, and superior personal appearance.



NSWCPD employs about 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support staff. The team focuses on research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD also serves as the primary organization responsible for cybersecurity across all ship systems.