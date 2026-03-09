Kentucky National Guard ‘Ready for the Future,’ Army Guard Director Tells Leaders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Director of the Army National Guard praised the Kentucky National Guard’s combat readiness, domestic response capabilities and international partnerships during remarks at the National Guard Association of Kentucky conference here, February 28.

Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs addressed Soldiers, Airmen, families and leaders during the joint business session, describing the Kentucky National Guard as essential to both national defense and homeland missions.

“It is an honor to be with the leaders, families and Soldiers who make the Kentucky National Guard what it is today,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs said his connection to Kentucky is personal. His father, Army Capt. James Stubbs, served as a chaplain in the 149th Armored Brigade.

“He believed deeply in the citizen-Soldier — in ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things when their country calls,” Stubbs said.

This sense of heritage, Stubbs noted, remains a powerful force in Kentucky. He pointed to the state’s moto, “Fight as Kentuckians,” as a living testament to a reputation forged in courage, marksmanship and an unwavering resolve in the face of adversity.

As examples, Stubbs pointed to the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, which has twice earned the Army’s Walter T. Kerwin Award, as well as the 138th Field Artillery Brigade recently redesignation as the 138th Operational Fires Command to support large-scale combat operations. He also cited the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s role in controlling terrain, protecting forces and enabling maneuver in complex environments.

“The Kentucky Guard makes a positive impact far beyond your borders,” Stubbs said.

Speaking of its impact on international affairs, Stubbs spoke of the Commonwealth’s state partnerships. “International partnerships through the State Partnership Program with Ecuador and Djibouti strengthen alliances and improve interoperability with partner forces,” he said.

At home, he emphasized the Guard’s response to floods, tornado recovery, winter storms and other emergencies across the Commonwealth. He cited the 123rd Airlift Wing, engineer units and the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade for providing rescue, lift, debris removal and infrastructure restoration.

“These missions save lives and remind Americans why the Guard is such a trusted institution,” Stubbs said. Stubbs warned that global security challenges are intensifying as adversaries modernize and contest multiple domains, including land, air, sea, space and cyberspace.

“Meeting those threats requires combat-ready formations, disciplined leadership and forces capable of rapid deployment alongside joint partners,” he said. “Kentucky delivers that.”

He also pointed to the 238th Regiment Training Institute and the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron as examples of how the state prepares Soldiers and Airmen for future operations.

Stubbs concluded by thanking all Kentuckians for supporting their hometown heroes in their service to the Commonwealth, and the Nation, often taking time from their families and communities.

“When America calls, the National Guard mobilizes from communities — not from isolated bases,” he said. Stubbs said he is confident Kentucky will continue to answer the nation’s call.

“You answered it in the past. You are answering it today. And I have no doubt you will answer it in the future,” he said.

The annual conference brings together members of the National Guard Association of Kentucky and the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of Kentucky to address legislative priorities, professional development and issues affecting service members and their families.