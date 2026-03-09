Army releases cinematic adaptation of FM 1, “The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms”

Photo By Randi Stenson | FM 1 The Army: A Primer to our Profession of Arms graphic with link to YouTube address. (Created by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — On March 10, 2026, the U.S. Army Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate released a cinematic adaptation of Field Manual 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms. The video is available on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcDk2ge3wOU on the https://www.youtube.com/@usacadd.

Filled with powerful stories of heroism, action-packed footage and animation, the video provides an engaging way for Soldiers to experience doctrine and understand what it means to be a member of the profession of arms. The film is just over 30 minutes long and follows the first three chapters of FM 1, focusing on what it means to be a Warrior, Professional, and a Leader.

The video is designed to introduce Soldiers to FM 1 and serve as a catalyst for professional discussion and training. Each segment of the film begins with a moving story from Army history before relating it to the modern day. These chapters can be viewed individually or watched together as a single feature.

“This film is a powerful tool for leaders. It's designed to motivate Soldiers and ignite professional conversations at the unit level,” said Capt. Edward A. Garibay, U.S. Army doctrine author and the director of the video feature. “FM 1 is unique for its inspirational tone, and this video brings its message to life, allowing teams to explore what that means for their own mission. The video is just a starting point; our ultimate goal is for every Soldier to read the full manual.”

The film highlights the actions of five American heroes through four different eras: World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and Operation Enduring Freedom. It recounts the heroism of Cpl. Alvin York, who captured an entire German unit with only his Colt pistol, and the warrior spirit of Capt. Benjamin Salomon, an Army dentist who held off the enemy in hand-to-hand combat to allow the wounded to get to safety. The video also showcases the leadership of Lt. Col. Hal Moore and Sgt. Maj. Basil Plumley in the jungles of Vietnam, and the commitment of then Spc. Salvatore Giunta, who rushed into enemy fire to save his comrades.

The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download on the Army Publishing Directorate website.