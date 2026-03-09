District's First Industrial Hygienist Takes Charge

Photo By Renwick Martin | LT2 Shaunna George takes over as the St. Paul District's first industrial hygienists see less | View Image Page

As the district’s first industrial hygienist, Second Lieutenant Shaunna George plays an integral role in keeping employees safe from workplace hazards.

Working to identify, assess, and offer controls for these hazards, George uses tests such as air sampling, lead testing, asbestos testing and welding testing to “give recommendations and controls to mitigate employee exposure.”

George’s recent focus has been protecting the hearing of USACE employees. Using a device called a noise dosimeter, George tracks employees noise exposure based on decibel levels. For there to be a complete assessment, the device must be attached at the beginning of the employee’s shift. Working out of the district office in St. Paul, Minnesota, with an area of responsibility of 139,000 square miles, this often results in early wake up times and long morning drives for George. Not that she’s complaining. "You get accustomed to early mornings in the service,” she said. “It becomes your normal routine."

While being knowledgeable about the work environment is an integral part of her job, so is gaining trust. “The most important part of my job is building rapport with the employees,” George said, “so that they can trust that they’re being protected.”

From Grenada, Mississippi, George’s military career began in the Mississippi Army National Guard at the 2-114th Field Artillery Battalion, Headquarters Battery, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, in Starkville, Mississippi, where she was enlisted as a combat medic in 2019. After high school, George enrolled in the Reserve Officer Training Program at the University of Mississippi. After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, George began pursuing a master’s degree in environmental sciences.

George’s hobbies include cooking, roller skating and indoor gardening. As for the cold, she is “adjusting well,” with her biggest piece of advice being “to layer up and you’ll be just fine.”