19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Soldiers with the 19th Engineer Battalion recently conducted a comprehensive field training exercise at Fort Knox.
The training exercise incorporated multiple different training scenarios, including land and river live-fire exercises. Medical evacuation drills were also added, showcasing the Soldiers’ abilities to operate in offensive and defensive situations while under live fire.
