(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise

    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise

    Photo By Savannah Baird | U.S. Army Soldiers with 19th Engineer Battalion, Forward Support Company conduct a...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Soldiers with the 19th Engineer Battalion recently conducted a comprehensive field training exercise at Fort Knox.

    The training exercise incorporated multiple different training scenarios, including land and river live-fire exercises. Medical evacuation drills were also added, showcasing the Soldiers’ abilities to operate in offensive and defensive situations while under live fire.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 12:56
    Story ID: 560147
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise
    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise
    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise
    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise
    19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    19th Engineer Battalion
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
    Kentucky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version