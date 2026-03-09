Quantico officially opens new Middle/High School with a special ceremony

Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. – After 64 years in their old building, students and faculty of Quantico Middle/High School entered a new era of education as they formally opened the new school with a ribbon cutting ceremony today.

“Quantico Middle/High School 2.0 affirms a commitment to have a safe, modern, innovative environment where they can discover their potential, explore their interests, take risks, fail, succeed, build lifelong friendships, and prepare for the future,” said Miles Shea, the principal of QMHS in his remarks during the ceremony. “This place belongs to you Warriors.”

Marine Corps Base Quantico base commander Col. Jenny Colegate and base Sgt.Maj. Liam Williams and dignitaries such as the Honorable William Fitzhugh, the acting principal deputy assistant Secretary of War for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the DoWs education activity, chief academic officer, Dr. Jayme Linton, and the DoWEA Americas acting director for student excellence Dr. Christy Huddleston, all toured and attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the school.

“It’s so neat to see the contributions that students are already making for our ceremony today,” said Ben Kolodziej, the assistant principal of QMHS. “Everywhere you go throughout… whether it’s a classroom, studio, or in the neighborhood… you see students teaching us new ways that they can collaborate, work together, complete a project or an assignment using the cool new furniture and furnishings that we have throughout the new building.”

The Honorable Mr.Fitzhugh appreciated the new environment, bigger classrooms, more creative space, that the new school has brought for the students and faculty.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “The concepts they brought into the building and how they gave space for the teachers to prepare for lectures, the environment for the students to learn in, and then also the different types of adaptability that the classrooms have in order to do multiple different things with the students. I think it’s really impressive.”

Despite moving to a new building, administrators believed that the roots and traditions will remain and hold true to the values and expectations that have always been a part of the Quantico School.

“For more than six decades, Quantico Middle/High school has stood on the instillation as a symbol of opportunity for our military connected students,” said Ryan Smith, the superintendent for the Mid-Atlantic District. “Today with the opening of QMHS 2.0 we honor that legacy while boldly investing in our future, treasuring our traditions while forging what comes next.”